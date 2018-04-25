The Coolest Braided Hairstyles to Copy Now

When you’re stuck in a hair rut, no style is more versatile than a braid. There’s a variation for every length and texture, along with versions that’ll satisfy every skill level. We’ve found inspiration everywhere from our childhood school pictures (hello, pigtails!) to the most recent Fashion Week runways, which means that getting bored with this go-to look is almost impossible.
But beyond the many, many different ways you can wear a braid, what keeps us coming back for more is the simple fact that it keeps our hair tucked away and makes it less susceptible to damage. And what better time to take advantage of this than during a transitional weather season when we’re tempted to fight dryness and other weather-related woes with excess manipulation?
So, if you’re in need of new ideas, check out these braided looks; from the classics to the somewhat unattainable.
The look: French braids down each side with loose ends
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: a fishtail-braid bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: a low ponytail with braided accent
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: a classic milkmaid braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: bone-straight hair with a braided halo
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: front cornrows into a side braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: short combo (fishtail and classic braid)
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: braided space buns
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: jumbo braid with side parts
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: two braids combined into a low ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: classic cornrows
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: a rose-gold fishtail braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: box braids styled into an updo
Photo:
ImaxTree
The look: blonde and brown braids styled into an updo
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: cornrows fashioned into the shape of a money sign with space buns on either side
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: teeny braids to complement beach waves
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: accessorized milkmaid braids
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: jumbo side braid-ponytail
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: jumbo honey-blonde braids with blown-out ends
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: side cornrows and teeny halo braids
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: classic short French braids
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: jumbo blonde box braids with black roots
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: box braids styled into space buns
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: jumbo French braids and a braided bang
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: a small braided bun to the side
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: a red jumbo braided bang and micro-braid ponytail
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: a low ponytail with a braided headband
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: a messy mermaid braid
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: a salt-and-pepper braided bob
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: an embellished side braid
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: cornrows and bangs
Photo:
Getty Images
The look: multicolored jumbo braids
Photo:
Getty Images