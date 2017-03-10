8 of the Best Body Scrubs to Use on Dry, Flaky Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Warm weather is coming around the corner, and it’s time to say goodbye to our flaky winter skin with some of the best body scrubs for dry skin we can find.

There’s no doubt about it, dry skin sucks. Whether it’s on your face or your body, it’s seriously frustrating—and most of us would do anything possible to get rid of it. It makes it so much more difficult to get your makeup looking flawless with flaky skin falling everywhere, and when it comes to your body, let’s be honest—no one likes to be left with pasty, dry skin.

Rather than just lathering up with lotion or a heavy moisturizer and praying to wake up with perfect skin, the key to getting your beautiful, hydrated skin back is exfoliation. And one easy way to work exfoliating that layer of dead skin into your beauty routine is with a body scrub you can use in the shower.

Aside from getting rid of the layer of dead skin cells, many of these body scrubs also have moisturizing properties. All in all, a scrub is the way to go for beautiful, healthy skin all winter long. Here are some of our favorites.

Soda & Co Pink Lemonade Sugar Scrub

This little gem is enriched with Jojoba and Cocoa Butter making it just lovely on the skin. Not only does this baby exfoliate your dry winter skin, but it also moisturizes. Since this scrub does provide moisture, it is gentle enough for every day use. It comes in three different scents: Pink Lemonade, Orange Splash, and Mint Burst.

Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish

This gentle moisturizing scrub treatment for your body is made with the perfect blend of pure brown sugar and some of the world’s finest oils. It’s fresh lemon scent restores and brightens while delivering antibacterial properties to your body for the sweetest scrub around.

& Other Stories Belleville Bakery Body Scrub

Coming in 10 different scents, this smoothing sugar scrub polishes your skin and leaves the most beautiful scent behind. These scrubs perfectly capture the scents from a French bakery instantly transporting you to a cafe in Paris filled with rich, sweet scents.

LUSH Cosmetics Ocean Salt Face and Body Scrub

If you want to instantly whisk yourself away to a summer day at the beach, Ocean Salt is as close to that vision as you can get in your shower. This scrub can be used on your face and body. Its sea salt works to scrub at your skin while fresh avocado and coconut hydrate and vodka-infused lime (yes, we’re serious) brightens and protects from blockage and breakouts. A margarita on the beach? Yes, please.

Simple Sugars Strawberry Body Scrub

There is nothing more refreshing than the beautiful scent that arrives once you open this jar. Filled with the lovely summer fruit (which are loaded with vitamin C) this scrub works well as a pore cleanser since strawberries are mildly astringent. The best part is that this scrub will leave you with your softest skin ever.

Soap & Glory Flake Away Body Polish

Made from shea butter, sweet almond oil, peach seed powder, sea salt, and sugar, this body scrub literally lets you see your dead skin being removed. It smells of Soap & Glory’s signature soft and sweet Pink Fragrance. All in all, you’ll be left with a fresh layer of beautifully scented skin!

Ole Henriksen Rub N’ Buff Salt Scrub

This spa-strength sea salt scrub not only scrubs away your dead skin cells but also uses aroma-therapeutic and energizing botanical extracts and essentials oils that leave your skin hydrated. Use this 2-3 times per week for best results.

