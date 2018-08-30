StyleCaster
The Best Body Exfoliants for a Post-Summer Scrub-Down

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We’ve delved into the wonders of facial exfoliation; from AHAs and BHAs in chemical cleansers to the scrubbing power of tools like the Clarisonic and Foreo brush. And while keeping our mugs healthy and glowy is a skin care goal that never goes away, we’d be remiss to skip treating our bodies the same way.

After months of tanning, excess perspiration (hello, summer!) and other hot weather adventures, now is the best time to give your body what it truly deserves: a good, old fashioned scrub-down. And lucky for us, there are plenty of luxurious options just waiting to claim space in our bathroom. Ahead, body exfoliants that’ll turn your home into a makeshift spa.

STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | OUAI Scalp + Body Scrub
OUAI Scalp + Body Scrub

The newest drop from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's crazy popular line is this hair-body hybrid, powered by probiotics to keep your skin's defense system on point, coconut oil for nourishment and sugar crystals for exfoliation.

$38 at Ouai

Photo: Ouai
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | SLMD Glycolic Acid Body Scrub
SLMD Glycolic Acid Body Scrub

Straight from Dr. Pimple Popper's new Body Smoothing System, this scrub uses physical and chemical (glycolic acid, lactic acid and willowbark extract) exfoliators to eliminate dry skin without stripping away its natural moisture.

$40 at SLMD Skincare

Photo: SLMD Skincare
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Dionis Sea Treasures Whipped Sugar Scrub
Dionis Sea Treasures Whipped Sugar Scrub

Fun fact: goat milk contains alpha-hydroxy acids, aka fruit acids that exfoliate the top layer of skin.

$13.99 at Dionis

Photo: Dionis
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Honey Belle Eucalyptus Peppermint Loofah Soap
Honey Belle Eucalyptus Peppermint Loofah Soap

The star ingredient of this scrubber is glycerin, a humectant that helps the skin retain moisture for a longer period of time.

$8 at Honey Belle

Photo: Honey Belle
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Skinfix Renewing Scrub
Skinfix Renewing Scrub

With 7 percent glycolic acid and 6 percent lactic acid, this exfoliator is an effective treatment for those with Keratosis Pilaris-prone skin.

$30 at Ulta

Photo: Skinfix
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Love Beauty and Planet Sugar & Rose Scrub Peace and Glow Creamy Body Scrub
Love Beauty and Planet Sugar & Rose Scrub Peace and Glow Creamy Body Scrub

An eco-friendly treatment made that much better with the floral fragrance of Bulgarian rose.

$6.99 at Target

Photo: Love Beauty and Planet
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Alba Botanical Hawaiian Detox Scrub
Alba Botanical Hawaiian Detox Scrub

Sugar cane enzymes, tropical nut oils and fruit extracts come together for the ultimate at-home spa treatment.

$11.99 at Target

Photo: Alba Botanical
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Bath & Body Works Detox Rocks Activated Charcoal Body Scrub
Bath & Body Works Detox Rocks Activated Charcoal Body Scrub

Activated charcoal and detoxifying white clay free the skin of breakouts and excess oil.

$16.50 at Bath & Body Works

Photo: Bath & Body Works
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Bliss Hot Salt Scrub
Bliss Hot Salt Scrub

This sea salt and seaweed extract scrub warms on contact so you can truly transport yourself to a luxurious spa.

$20 at Bliss

Photo: Bliss
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator
Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator

Before your next spray tan, scrub and prep the skin with this cooling exfoliator in the shower.

$28 at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Dermadoctor KP Duty® Body Scrub
Dermadoctor KP Duty® Body Scrub

A dermatologist-formulated exfoliator that combines the benefits of microdermabrasion and a chemical peel.

$46 at Dermadoctor

Photo: Dermadoctor
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Frank Body Shimmer Scrub
Frank Body Shimmer Scrub

This limited edition scrub will have you looking like a disco ball IRL.

$19.95 at Frank Body

Photo: Frank Body
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish
Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish

A highly moisturizing body treatment, thanks to the addition of virgin coconut oil.

$36 at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Lancer The Method: Body Polish
Lancer The Method: Body Polish

A warming formula made with pure quartz crystals and salicylic acid to exfoliate and treat blemishes.

$60 at Sephora

Photo: Lancer Skin Care
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Scrub
L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Scrub

A creamy shea butter base collides with finely ground nut shells to offer a gentle, yet effective scrub for your body.

$39 at L'Occitane

Photo: L'Occitane
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Ole Henriksen Rub N Buff Transforming Salt Scrub
Ole Henriksen Rub N Buff Transforming Salt Scrub

Stimulate the senses and buff away dead skin cells with a blend of a blend of sea salt, lemongrass and sweet almond oils.

$44 at Ole Henriksen

Photo: Ole Henriksen
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bod Buff Smoothing Scrub ‘N’ Mask
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bod Buff Smoothing Scrub ‘N’ Mask

The crushed Brazilian quartz crystals in this tropical treatment polish the skin while Amazon River clay purifies.

$25 at Sol de Janeiro

Photo: Sol de Janeiro
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Tree Hut Belize Breeze Shea Sugar Scrub
Tree Hut Belize Breeze Shea Sugar Scrub

Coconut oil, avocado and whole sugar grains make this the gentlest exfoliator your body will ever experience.

$7.99 at Ulta

Photo: Tree Hut
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Purlisse Beauty Coconut Oil + Coffee Sugar Body Scrub
Purlisse Beauty Coconut Oil + Coffee Sugar Body Scrub

This one's made with coconut oil to soften, coffee reinvigorates and awakens, and sugar cane to gently exfoliate.

$36 at Purlisse

Photo: Purlisse
STYLECASTER | Body Scrubs and Exfoliants | Shea Terra Organics Shea Nilotik Coconut Sugar Whipped Body Scrub
Shea Terra Organics Shea Nilotik Coconut Sugar Whipped Body Scrub

Just in time for fall, this pumpkin spice-scented scrub is made with sustainable coconut sugar and West African shea butter that adheres to the skin, leaving behind a glowy complexion.

$16 at Shea Terra Organics

Photo: Shea Terra Organics

