The Best Body Exfoliants for a Post-Summer Scrub-Down

We’ve delved into the wonders of facial exfoliation; from AHAs and BHAs in chemical cleansers to the scrubbing power of tools like the Clarisonic and Foreo brush. And while keeping our mugs healthy and glowy is a skin care goal that never goes away, we’d be remiss to skip treating our bodies the same way.
After months of tanning, excess perspiration (hello, summer!) and other hot weather adventures, now is the best time to give your body what it truly deserves: a good, old fashioned scrub-down. And lucky for us, there are plenty of luxurious options just waiting to claim space in our bathroom. Ahead, body exfoliants that’ll turn your home into a makeshift spa.
OUAI Scalp + Body Scrub
The newest drop from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's crazy popular line is this hair-body hybrid, powered by probiotics to keep your skin's defense system on point, coconut oil for nourishment and sugar crystals for exfoliation.
$38 at Ouai
SLMD Glycolic Acid Body Scrub
Straight from Dr. Pimple Popper's new Body Smoothing System, this scrub uses physical and chemical (glycolic acid, lactic acid and willowbark extract) exfoliators to eliminate dry skin without stripping away its natural moisture.
$40 at SLMD Skincare
Dionis Sea Treasures Whipped Sugar Scrub
Fun fact: goat milk contains alpha-hydroxy acids, aka fruit acids that exfoliate the top layer of skin.
$13.99 at Dionis
Honey Belle Eucalyptus Peppermint Loofah Soap
The star ingredient of this scrubber is glycerin, a humectant that helps the skin retain moisture for a longer period of time.
$8 at Honey Belle
Skinfix Renewing Scrub
With 7 percent glycolic acid and 6 percent lactic acid, this exfoliator is an effective treatment for those with Keratosis Pilaris-prone skin.
$30 at Ulta
Love Beauty and Planet Sugar & Rose Scrub Peace and Glow Creamy Body Scrub
An eco-friendly treatment made that much better with the floral fragrance of Bulgarian rose.
$6.99 at Target
Alba Botanical Hawaiian Detox Scrub
Sugar cane enzymes, tropical nut oils and fruit extracts come together for the ultimate at-home spa treatment.
$11.99 at Target
Bath & Body Works Detox Rocks Activated Charcoal Body Scrub
Activated charcoal and detoxifying white clay free the skin of breakouts and excess oil.
$16.50 at Bath & Body Works
Bliss Hot Salt Scrub
This sea salt and seaweed extract scrub warms on contact so you can truly transport yourself to a luxurious spa.
$20 at Bliss
Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliator
Before your next spray tan, scrub and prep the skin with this cooling exfoliator in the shower.
$28 at Clinique
Dermadoctor KP Duty® Body Scrub
A dermatologist-formulated exfoliator that combines the benefits of microdermabrasion and a chemical peel.
$46 at Dermadoctor
Frank Body Shimmer Scrub
This limited edition scrub will have you looking like a disco ball IRL.
$19.95 at Frank Body
Herbivore Coco Rose Body Polish
A highly moisturizing body treatment, thanks to the addition of virgin coconut oil.
$36 at Herbivore Botanicals
Lancer The Method: Body Polish
A warming formula made with pure quartz crystals and salicylic acid to exfoliate and treat blemishes.
$60 at Sephora
L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Scrub
A creamy shea butter base collides with finely ground nut shells to offer a gentle, yet effective scrub for your body.
$39 at L'Occitane
Ole Henriksen Rub N Buff Transforming Salt Scrub
Stimulate the senses and buff away dead skin cells with a blend of a blend of sea salt, lemongrass and sweet almond oils.
$44 at Ole Henriksen
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bod Buff Smoothing Scrub ‘N’ Mask
The crushed Brazilian quartz crystals in this tropical treatment polish the skin while Amazon River clay purifies.
$25 at Sol de Janeiro
Tree Hut Belize Breeze Shea Sugar Scrub
Coconut oil, avocado and whole sugar grains make this the gentlest exfoliator your body will ever experience.
$7.99 at Ulta
Purlisse Beauty Coconut Oil + Coffee Sugar Body Scrub
This one's made with coconut oil to soften, coffee reinvigorates and awakens, and sugar cane to gently exfoliate.
$36 at Purlisse
Shea Terra Organics Shea Nilotik Coconut Sugar Whipped Body Scrub
Just in time for fall, this pumpkin spice-scented scrub is made with sustainable coconut sugar and West African shea butter that adheres to the skin, leaving behind a glowy complexion.
$16 at Shea Terra Organics
