The Best Body Exfoliants for a Post-Summer Scrub-Down

We’ve delved into the wonders of facial exfoliation; from AHAs and BHAs in chemical cleansers to the scrubbing power of tools like the Clarisonic and Foreo brush. And while keeping our mugs healthy and glowy is a skin care goal that never goes away, we’d be remiss to skip treating our bodies the same way.

After months of tanning, excess perspiration (hello, summer!) and other hot weather adventures, now is the best time to give your body what it truly deserves: a good, old fashioned scrub-down. And lucky for us, there are plenty of luxurious options just waiting to claim space in our bathroom. Ahead, body exfoliants that’ll turn your home into a makeshift spa.