11 Body Oils to Layer Over Your Lotion This Fall

The last thing we want during the fall and winter seasons is skin that feels like sandpaper. As we begin to layer everything from our clothes to bedroom blankets, let’s remember to do the same for our beauty routines. Lotion is a year-round must, but sometimes, a little extra something is needed to lock in moisture.

We tend to view body oils as an alternative to lotions or creams, but when our skin seems incapable of staying hydrated, using both is a godsend. If you’re planning to layer your moisturizers this fall, shop some of our favorite oils below.

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Bio-Oil
Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil

This cult favorite drugstore moisturizer has a light scent that won't clash with your go-to fragrance.

$19.99; at Ulta

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Elizabeth Arden Bronzing Oil
Elizabeth Arden Dare to Bare Body Bronzing Oil

Extend your head-to-toe summer glow by applying this shimmery liquid after you've stepped out the shower.

$36; at Belk

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Farmaesthetics Beauty Oil
Farmaesthetics Sweet Soy Bath & Beauty Oil

The calendula and orange in this organic oil aids in smoothing, firming, and brightening the skin.

$27; at Farmaesthetics

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Jao Brand Goe Oil
Jao Brand Goe Oil

This multi-use oil includes a whopping 28 natural plant, fruit, and flower oils for achieving the highest level of moisture.

$49; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Kopari Coconut Body Oil
Kopari Coconut Body Oil

If you're crazy for coconut oil, you'll love everything from Kopari's collection, including this lightweight mist that'll pair perfectly with a heavier lotion.

$34; at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Oil
Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Oil

Noni fruit extract, sunflower seed oil and rosehip oil are the winning trifecta that make this multi-use oil such a hit with beauty addicts.

$58; at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil
Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil

Silicone-free and chock full of nutrients, this rose gold-tinted mist is the two-fer your hair and skin need to stay hydrated for fall.

$32; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Phyto Specific Baobab Oil
Phyto Specific Baobab Oil

Relieve a dry scalp and parched skin simultaneously when you apply this oil from head to toe.

$40; at Phyto

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | SW Basics Body Oil
SW Basics Body Oil

Lock in moisture for hours when you apply this all natural formula to clean, damp skin.

$20; at Target

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Too Cool for School Egg Mousse Body Oil
Too Cool for School Egg Mousse Body Oil

This egg yolk-infused formula goes on like a mousse and transforms into a luxurious oil as you rub it into your skin.

$25; at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Best Body Oils | Weleda Wild Rose Body Oil
Weleda Wild Rose Body Oil

Rosehip seed oil is known for its ability to restore skin's elasticity, making this an ideal way to keep skin moisturized and firm over time.

$25; at Dermstore

