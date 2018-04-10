14 Body Oils That Will Give You a Sun-Kissed Glow in Seconds

Ever since Rihanna hypnotized me with this video of her applying Fenty Beauty’s new Body Lava to her shoulder, I’ve been pining for a sun-kissed glow (and a bid to be her new bestie). Unfortunately, my enthusiasm precedes the warm weather, which still feels like as though it’s lightyears away. But thankfully, we have bronzing oils to give us a glow, minus the dangerous sun exposure until things even out.

The more popular ones come at a steep price, but if reviews are any indication, they are indeed worth the hype. To the contrary, there are also some budget-friendly options that’ll give you a highlight without the high price tag. Our round-up of the most popular ones covers both of these bases and everything in between. Peruse them all ahead, starting with the lowest priced option.