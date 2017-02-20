These Anti-Aging Blushes Will Actually Make You Look 5 Years Younger

I firmly believe that all people look better with a swipe of blush, and I will fight anyone who disagrees with me, because they have probably never seen themselves with a sheer wash of color on their cheeks, then. I mean, there’s a reason why your skin glows after sex, and why kids and babies have perpetually rosy cheeks: Flushed skin is happy, youthful skin. And a quick dab of blush is the easiest way to fake a five-year younger appearance—that is, if you use the right formula.

And that means staying the hell away from the heavy, powdered blushes that your grandmother used to own and switching to the new wave of creamy, hydrating blushes that seriously make your skin look years younger. Or, at least, really, really pretty, thanks to their hydrating formulas that are loaded with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, cell-repairing ceramides, and lightweight fruit and nut oils. Basically, the product of your skin-care ingredients and your blush making a baby.

So we rounded up the five best anti-aging (or, anti-looking-old, we should say) blushes that seriously make your skin glow. Just tap and blend them over your cheeks with your fingers or a damp sponge for a sheer finish, and then wait for me to tell you “I told you so.”