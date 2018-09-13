Beautiful Hairstyle Inspo for Blown-Out Textured Hair

Whereas summer is all about wet and wavy beach hair, fall is when most us feel good about resurrecting our blow-dryers, straighteners and curling irons because we know the humidity won’t obliterate our hard work. And free-flowing curls aren’t the only look dominating our natural hair feeds: A classic silk press or blown-out tresses are just as captivating, especially when fashioned into a style that emphasizes the smoothness and shine of our hair.
Per usual, we’re looking to Instagram for inspiration that we can screenshot and save for the salon when we want to stretch our strands with a little heat. Whether you want to leave your hair out or twist it into an intricate updo, there’s plenty of looks that’ll motivate your mane game. Check out the ones that caught our eye, ahead.
Half Up Half Down SewIn w/ color
Cute Quick weaves, ask about bundle deals. Happy Tuesday Fall hair color in full effect.. color/cut/ curl. Before and After. Happy Hair
What are some things you do on your self-care days? You see this is my mood right now. Anything that's disturbing this mood can go. Lately I've had to draw back from things I normally engulf myself, in to make sure I'm catering to myself. So yes, after so much traveling (people don't realize having fun, meeting with people, creating content, networking, airports etc can be so exhausting sometimes.) Instead of catching up on work, I canceled meetings, some responsibilities, deleted all of my social apps, and spent some time with myself. AKA BEING LAZY AF!! & i loved every minute of it 😭 Your girl took a nap, caught up on Power (OMG THAT LAST EPISODE THO 😳, had some wine, spent time with friends, & literally chose to forget about anything that was STRESSSING me out. The older I get the more I realize that mental health, & self- care is SO important.
Young Toddy (swipe) what's ONE piece of advice you would tell your younger self ?! I would tell the younger me to love yourself at all stages in life....the good, the bad, the ugly, the rough, throughout the highs and lows .....just love on yourself in spite of.
Faded transformation with short hair, pixiecut, bangs, curly hair bob haircut
Sew In✨ Straight Hair — Lightly Curled. Minimal leave out, bone straight, long hair, sleek, simple sewing, silky hair, full bangs, side part, assymetrical bob haircut
need some hair inspiration for this weekend?! Maybe you're like me and didn't get to see #BlackPanther last weekend, but you're going this weekend? Try this braid and bun combo
2018. It's so interesting how we judge our years by how many successes we've had. What if instead we were just simply thankful that we are alive and healthy, our hearts are still beating, and we loved and received love? God has been incredibly good to each of us despite any challenges we've faced. As life continues to change for me I welcome even more challenges because they make me a stronger Saunya. More growth and patience in 2018. More honesty and vulnerability. More flourishing and honoring my precious journey.
Wand curl wedding hair 💍❤️ The day before I do wand curls I wash my hair and put a little oil on it and braid it in two French braids to stretch it out and let it air dry. The next day I take the braids down and blow it out with a blow dryer on a low setting. Next I part it in four sections and wand curl it on a pretty high setting with a little old on it, twirling away from the scalp and constantly twirling the wand instead of letting the hair sit on it to avoid heat damage. (*note I only do this style about once or twice a year because it is applying heat to your hair). You can achieve a similar style with flexi rods. When I'm finished, I use a large pick to fluff for desired volume 😊
'African bad gyal...baby dont change your style..girl i love you the way you are' Who else jammin to #wizkid new mixtape 'sounds from the other side'???? My fave is One for me ft #tydollasign
#Tbt in Nola. So last night I filmed this style but it didn't come out like I did it the first time because that was totally not what I was going for. But nehoot a lot of you loved it so I'm gonna try one more time 😩 I'm still going to post the other video tho. #BunLife #buns #naturalhair
Glueless frontal unit + custom color by me