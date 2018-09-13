Beautiful Hairstyle Inspo for Blown-Out Textured Hair

Whereas summer is all about wet and wavy beach hair, fall is when most us feel good about resurrecting our blow-dryers, straighteners and curling irons because we know the humidity won’t obliterate our hard work. And free-flowing curls aren’t the only look dominating our natural hair feeds: A classic silk press or blown-out tresses are just as captivating, especially when fashioned into a style that emphasizes the smoothness and shine of our hair.

Per usual, we’re looking to Instagram for inspiration that we can screenshot and save for the salon when we want to stretch our strands with a little heat. Whether you want to leave your hair out or twist it into an intricate updo, there’s plenty of looks that’ll motivate your mane game. Check out the ones that caught our eye, ahead.