The Most Popular Blotting Papers and Powders for Oily Skin

Sometimes, there isn’t enough setting spray or pressed powder to ward off oily skin. Ultimately, what it’ll take to ensure that your face looks dewy instead of greasy is an on-the-go companion that you can activate at a moment’s notice. And no product does this better than blotting paper. Generally speaking, a pack costs less than lunch, and it’s small enough to claim real estate in a purse or backpack without getting lost.
There’s also something especially gratifying about actually seeing oil on that small sheet after wiping it all over your face. And since the beginning of fall is when most of us fall victim to slicker skin in unpredictable weather, now is the time to grab any of these top-rated packs. And if you’re not a fan of film, there’s a slew of powders that get the job done, too.
Shiseido Oil Control Blotting Paper
These sheets are coated with powder to absorb oil and give your skin a matte glow.
$18.50 at Shiseido
NYX Blemish Control Blotting Paper
Pulp paper offered in three different scents for freshness on the go.
$5.99 at Ulta
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper
Stored in a chic mirrored compact that looks like a lipstick case.
$16 at Fenty Beauty
Sephora Collection Mattifying Blotting Films
50 sheets in a super-slim box that'll fit snugly in your purse.
$8 at Sephora
Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers
These fancy papers are made with 100 percent natural abaca leaf and gold flakes.
$12 at Sephora
Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Facial Blotting Sheets
An unscented option for sensitive skin.
$4.97 at Target
e.l.f. Mattifying Blotting Papers
These sheets are infused with translucent powder and also come with an applicator sponge.
$5 at Target
Cover FX Blotting Powder
This pressed powder is available in three different shades for minimizing shine over makeup.
$28 at Cover FX
essence All About Matt! Fixing Compact Powder
A transparent powder for all skin tones.
$3.99 at Ulta
Becca Blotting Powder Perfector
Grab the tinted version of this pressed powder before it sells out (the translucent version is already gone).
$19 at Becca Cosmetics
MAC Blot Powder/Pressed
Expect sheer color and minimal texture with this oil-absorbing powder.
$29 at MAC Cosmetics
Laura Geller Matte Maker Oil Blotting Powder
Use over your makeup or on bare skin to keep oil at bay.
$24 at Laura Geller
DHC Blotting Paper
Naturally derived hemp papers that fight shine.
$5 at Dermstore
