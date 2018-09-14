StyleCaster
The Most Popular Blotting Papers and Powders for Oily Skin

The Most Popular Blotting Papers and Powders for Oily Skin

The Most Popular Blotting Papers and Powders for Oily Skin
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Sometimes, there isn’t enough setting spray or pressed powder to ward off oily skin. Ultimately, what it’ll take to ensure that your face looks dewy instead of greasy is an on-the-go companion that you can activate at a moment’s notice. And no product does this better than blotting paper. Generally speaking, a pack costs less than lunch, and it’s small enough to claim real estate in a purse or backpack without getting lost.

There’s also something especially gratifying about actually seeing oil on that small sheet after wiping it all over your face. And since the beginning of fall is when most of us fall victim to slicker skin in unpredictable weather, now is the time to grab any of these top-rated packs. And if you’re not a fan of film, there’s a slew of powders that get the job done, too.

1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | Shiseido Oil Control Blotting Paper
Shiseido Oil Control Blotting Paper

These sheets are coated with powder to absorb oil and give your skin a matte glow.

$18.50 at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | NYX Blemish Control Blotting Paper
NYX Blemish Control Blotting Paper

Pulp paper offered in three different scents for freshness on the go.

$5.99 at Ulta

Photo: NYX Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper

Stored in a chic mirrored compact that looks like a lipstick case.

$16 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | SEPHORA COLLECTION Mattifying Blotting Films
Sephora Collection Mattifying Blotting Films

50 sheets in a super-slim box that'll fit snugly in your purse.

$8 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers
Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers

These fancy papers are made with 100 percent natural abaca leaf and gold flakes.

$12 at Sephora

Photo: Tatcha.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | Clean & Clear® Oil Absorbing Facial Blotting Sheets
Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Facial Blotting Sheets

An unscented option for sensitive skin.

$4.97 at Target

Photo: Clean & Clear.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | e.l.f. Mattifying Blotting Papers
e.l.f. Mattifying Blotting Papers

These sheets are infused with translucent powder and also come with an applicator sponge.

$5 at Target

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | Cover FX Blotting Powder
Cover FX Blotting Powder

This pressed powder is available in three different shades for minimizing shine over makeup.

$28 at Cover FX

Photo: Cover FX.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | essence All About Matt! Fixing Compact Powder
essence All About Matt! Fixing Compact Powder

A transparent powder for all skin tones.

$3.99 at Ulta

Photo: essence cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | Becca Blotting Powder Perfector
Becca Blotting Powder Perfector

Grab the tinted version of this pressed powder before it sells out (the translucent version is already gone).

$19 at Becca Cosmetics

Photo: Becca Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | MAC Blot Powder/Pressed
MAC Blot Powder/Pressed

Expect sheer color and minimal texture with this oil-absorbing powder.

$29 at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | Laura Geller Matte Maker Oil Blotting Powder
Laura Geller Matte Maker Oil Blotting Powder

Use over your makeup or on bare skin to keep oil at bay.

$24 at Laura Geller

Photo: Laura Geller.
STYLECASTER | Blotting Papers and Powders | DHC Blotting Paper
DHC Blotting Paper

Naturally derived hemp papers that fight shine.

$5 at Dermstore

Photo: DHC.

