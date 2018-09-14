The Most Popular Blotting Papers and Powders for Oily Skin

Sometimes, there isn’t enough setting spray or pressed powder to ward off oily skin. Ultimately, what it’ll take to ensure that your face looks dewy instead of greasy is an on-the-go companion that you can activate at a moment’s notice. And no product does this better than blotting paper. Generally speaking, a pack costs less than lunch, and it’s small enough to claim real estate in a purse or backpack without getting lost.

There’s also something especially gratifying about actually seeing oil on that small sheet after wiping it all over your face. And since the beginning of fall is when most of us fall victim to slicker skin in unpredictable weather, now is the time to grab any of these top-rated packs. And if you’re not a fan of film, there’s a slew of powders that get the job done, too.