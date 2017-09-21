StyleCaster
Share

15 Truly Wearable Ways to Do Black Lipstick

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Truly Wearable Ways to Do Black Lipstick

Kristen Bousquet
by
2 Shares
STYLECASTER | How to Wear Black Lipstick
15 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Next time you’re in the mood to make a daring statement with your makeup, look no further than the black lip. This being 2017, we (fortunately) no longer exist in an age when the only black lipstick available is from Manic Panic or Hot Topic.

Some of our favorite beauty brands including Kat Von D, MAKE UP FOR EVER, and Lime Crime have all launched high-quality black lip colors that have skyrocketed in sales.

MORE: The 20 Most Inspiring Beauty Shelfies on Instagram

The (potentially obvious) caveat: Wearing black on your lips isn’t quite as simple as swiping on your favorite pink gloss. Marsia Nogueira, makeup artist and owner of The Beauty Studio, told us that it’s key to also use a lip liner to avoid bleeding. Nogueira’s secret: Using black eyeliner to achieve total precision and crispness.

What else do you need to pull this bold shade off? “Confidence,” she says. “You need to wear the hell of it.” To see how real women are wearing (and nailing) the black lip, click through the gallery below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

🖤 New work with #model @jessie.li._ #makeup @jadynngo #hair @hairbyashleyh 🖤

A post shared by Jenn Collins (@jenncollins) on

🖤 New work with #model @jessie.li._ #makeup @jadynngo #hair @hairbyashleyh 🖤

A post shared by Jenn Collins (@jenncollins) on

Lips Only
Photo: @jenncollins

🖤Dare To Be Different With Black Lipstick ! 💄 ☺️Also, What Do You See while Buying A New Smartphone, Good Cameras Are The Foremost Feature I Want In My Smartphone & If I Tell You That The Newly Launched InFocus Snap 4 has 4 Cameras📸 - 2 Front Cameras & 2 Back Cameras, Ain't That Some Super Amazing Thing In A Phone Which Is Priced At Rs 11,999.📲 Get Your Hands On InFocus Snap 4, If You Love Photography. You Can Book Your Smartphone @infocusindia On Amazon From 26th September. 📱 Amazon Link - http://amzn.to/2jsLqEf 🖤Have An Amazing Day Ahead🖤 #infocussnap4 #infocusturbo5 #itsallaboutpower #captureitall #infocus #blogger #blacklipstick #allblackeverything #kyliecosmetics #love #fashionblog #fashionblogger #blogger #beauty #beautyblogger #aboutalook #look #beautylover #beautylook #indian #indianblogger #ahmedabad #ahmedabadblogger

A post shared by Jhala Riddhi - Ritzyglitzy (@ritzyglitzyblog) on

🖤Dare To Be Different With Black Lipstick ! 💄 ☺️Also, What Do You See while Buying A New Smartphone, Good Cameras Are The Foremost Feature I Want In My Smartphone & If I Tell You That The Newly Launched InFocus Snap 4 has 4 Cameras📸 - 2 Front Cameras & 2 Back Cameras, Ain't That Some Super Amazing Thing In A Phone Which Is Priced At Rs 11,999.📲 Get Your Hands On InFocus Snap 4, If You Love Photography. You Can Book Your Smartphone @infocusindia On Amazon From 26th September. 📱 Amazon Link - http://amzn.to/2jsLqEf 🖤Have An Amazing Day Ahead🖤 #infocussnap4 #infocusturbo5 #itsallaboutpower #captureitall #infocus #blogger #blacklipstick #allblackeverything #kyliecosmetics #love #fashionblog #fashionblogger #blogger #beauty #beautyblogger #aboutalook #look #beautylover #beautylook #indian #indianblogger #ahmedabad #ahmedabadblogger

A post shared by Jhala Riddhi - Ritzyglitzy (@ritzyglitzyblog) on

Paired With Bold Brows
Photo: @ritzyglitzyblog
Bold Eyes and Lips
Photo: @sarahanne616
Artsy Pucker
Photo: @arrecifemakeup
Framed by Silver Hair
Photo: @_wildfern

really digging the #blondegoth look 🖤

A post shared by Richard Anthony Boudoir (@raboudoir) on

really digging the #blondegoth look 🖤

A post shared by Richard Anthony Boudoir (@raboudoir) on

Smoky Eyes and Lips
Photo: @raboudoir

This look may or may not have been inspired by my shirt. #udmoondust #udfullspectrum #kvdwitches #awkwardhand

A post shared by Katrina Wolf (@toomuchwolf) on

This look may or may not have been inspired by my shirt. #udmoondust #udfullspectrum #kvdwitches #awkwardhand

A post shared by Katrina Wolf (@toomuchwolf) on

With Shimmering Lids
Photo: @toomuchwolf
Glowy Cheekbones
Photo: @chavien_
Paired With Serious Wings
Photo: @candimakeup_
Beachy Black
Photo: @tildakimono
All Black Everything
Photo: @sokolum
Perfectly Defined
Photo: @karolscorner

Goth meets varsity makeup look... Read the full blog post on this look on my main profile...

A post shared by Joyita Dey (@makeupbyjoyita) on

Goth meets varsity makeup look... Read the full blog post on this look on my main profile...

A post shared by Joyita Dey (@makeupbyjoyita) on

Mirror Shades
Photo: @makeupbyjoyita
Subtle and Low-Key
Photo: @nega.luuh
With Cute Glasses
Photo: @anna_oyson

Next slideshow starts in 10s

12 Ways to Wear a Cape (and 6 to Shop Now)

12 Ways to Wear a Cape (and 6 to Shop Now)
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
  • STYLECASTER | Black Lipstick Ideas
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share