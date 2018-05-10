StyleCaster
A Guide to the Most Popular Hairstyles for Black Women

A Guide to the Most Popular Hairstyles for Black Women

by
A Guide to the Most Popular Hairstyles for Black Women
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Although we can testify to the versatility and strength of textured hair, it still requires a certain level of protection to remain healthy. In addition to regular cleansing, deep-conditioning, and the occasional treatment, natural strands should also be fashioned into styles that offer some level of protection and look really cute, too.

MORE: The Coolest Braided Hairstyles to Copy Now

Black history is paved with innumerable beauty staples, such as hair grease and hot combs. But the unwavering popularity of intricate styling—both braided and otherwise—is what makes us love taking care of our hair even more. And since seasonal changes often ignite hair transformations, we’re giving you a rundown of 26 styles to choose from.

Faux Locs

This temporary version of dreadlocks is created by braiding the natural hair and wrapping the braid with kinky extension hair.

Photo: Instagram/@julia.dalia
Box Braids

Three-strand twists that can be fashioned into different lengths, thicknesses, and colors.

Photo: Instagram/@afrobraidtrancas

😚

Marley Twists

Two-strand twists created with kinky or coily extension hair.

Photo: Instagram/@sashkrys

Should I bring back my #unicornbraids or nah? 💖💛💚💙💜🦄

Microbraids

Tiny three-strand twists that can vary in length and color.

Photo: Instagram/@studiomucci
Cornrows

Three-strand twists braided flat to the scalp.

Photo: Instagram/@braidsgang
Lemonade Braids

Sideswept small- to medium-sized cornrows, inspired by Beyoncé's look in "Formation," the first video off her iconic album "Lemonade."

Photo: Instagram/@so.tasteofsun
Havana Twists

Two-strand twists created with extension hair called Havana hair (or a comparative version from your local beauty supply store), a man-made blend of ultra-soft hair fibers.

Photo: Instagram/@_jazitup
Goddess Locs

A method invented by Dr. Kari Williams, created similarly to faux locs, but with curly ends.

Photo: Instagram/@drkariwill
Ghana Braids

An African style of braiding, where extension hair is intertwined with your natural hair to add volume to a more traditional cornrow.

Photo: Instagram/@_tonistwistup_
Crochet Braids

Also known as latch hook braids, this technique attaches hair extensions to cornrows using a latch hook or crochet hook, as opposed to sewing them in.

Photo: Instagram/@curlkalon
Fulani Braids

The most distinctive part of this braided style originated by the Fulani people, a Muslim group in West Africa, is a single braid down the middle of the head.

Photo: Instagram/@braidsbybah

Spring is already on lock now we’re getting Summmmmmmmer ready 🤙🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽 @touchedbytanesha @touchedbytanesha @touchedbytanesha on the job 24/7 😝 @rvmsalons @rvmtwist @rvmcutz #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneur #working #building #growing All locations open 😆 book your new / follow up appointment and let RVM take care of you. & we LOVE referrals @rvmtwist @rvmsalons @rvmcutz #Hairsalon #barbershop & #braid location at your service! We will never turn you away or let you down ! offering house , hotel and out of state accommodations. For Any style you desire We have someone! We open as early or close as late as you need us to. check us out and follow @rvmsalons @rvmcutz @rvmtwist 🎯 All locations accepting new stylist #applications as well . I'm sure you want to look your best so look no further 📈 #lahair #lasalons #lastylist #lahairstylist #wilshire #beverlyhills #miraclemile #color #labarbers #wilshirebarbers #labraider #feedinbraids #barbershopconnect #lahaircuts for immediate response and general information on a #stylist or #barber contact Rashard for any info @ 3107220052 see you soon

Feed-In Braids

These braids give off the illusion of extension-enhanced cornrows growing directly from the scalp. The look is created by merging a strand of extension hair with a natural hair strand at the beginning of a braid.

Photo: Instagram/@rvmtwist

@amiraavee as seen by @mark.c #shotbyurbnfresh

Bantu Knots

A series of small, coiled-up buns that can vary in size.

Photo: Instagram/@crwnmag
Headwraps

A solid-color or boldly printed cloth that can be fashioned into various shapes over hair.

Photo: Instagram/@regalivy

Happy Sunday my loves! #Beblessed

Halo Braid

Two braids arranged in a circle around the outer area of the head.

Photo: Instagram/@beautybycursha
Nubian Twists

Tight, two-strand twists (sometimes with curly ends), created with very soft extension hair.

Photo: Instagram/@hairbyambz
Sisterlocks

A tinier version of dreadlocks, credited to Dr. JoAnne Cornwell back in 1993.

Photo: Instagram/@thelockguru
Wash and Go

When a naturalista chooses to wear her hair out without manipulating or styling it.

Photo: Instagram/@just.monid
Blow-Out

When the hair is slightly straightened using a blow-dryer and hairbrush.

Photo: Instagram/@queenclara
Buzzcut

A super-short haircut that's close to the scalp.

Photo: Instagram/@danielle.jayy
Pixie Cut

A short hairstyle where hair is often cropped or tapered into varying lengths.

Photo: Instagram/@hercutsuk
Tapered Cut

A short hairstyle where the sides and back are cut super low, while the middle area is grown out.

Photo: Instagram/@enchanted26
Two-Strand Twists

When the hair is parted into different sections, and two thick hair strands are twisted around each other to create texture.

Photo: Instagram/@vivaandjulesnaturalproducts

SHEADO NATURAL HAIR ACADEMY (NEW VIDEO DUTCH SPOKEN ENGLISH SUBS) You kinky girls know that not everybody may touch the hair right and I also have that with hairdressers. Not every hairdresser can touch my hair because not every hairdresser knows how to manage and nurture it. Who can defintely touch my hair are the hairdressers of Sheado Natural Hair Academy. They don’t only pay attention to the hairstyle you want, but also to what your hair needs to keep it healthy. Good natural care! Check out my video of more than 2 months ago when I was a model for a masterclass. I mention what hair disorder I have, what means extra care and watch the ‘natural’ message @dominiquesheado and I had to say to all the kinky and curly ones for 2018. Link in bio. - - - #fro #hairbusiness #healthyhair #afro #natural #vegan #darkskin #veganism #veganisme #veganist #plantbased #vegan #plantaardigleven #haarverzorging #haircare #loveyourhair #kinkycurly #throwback #naturalhair #plantbasedcare #blackvegan #crueltyfree #blackhair #newvideo #vlogger #type4 #donkerehuid #kinkyhair #kroeshaar #type4c

Twist-Out

A hairstyle that's done after the hair has been worn in two-strand twists over the span of a night or few hours.

Photo: Instagram/@shairmyworld

Pineapple by @lolachel #CRWN #CRWNMAG

Pineapple

A hair technique where curls are worn loosely at the top of the head to prevent tangling.

Photo: Instagram/@crwnmag/@lolachel
Flat Twists

Two-strand twists that lie flat on the scalp.

Photo: Instagram/@simplystasia

