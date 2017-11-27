30 Holiday Gifts That Ooze Black Girl Magic

If you made it out of the Black Friday weekend unscathed, why not extend your spending spree with gifts for the beautiful black women in your life? Sure, our spending power is undoubtedly the strongest, but if we’re magic, perhaps the presents we get this year should celebrate that undisputed fact.

And what better way to up the ante than by supporting small businesses made for and by women of color? If your goal is to steer clear of those routinely boring gift ideas, consider adding any of these melanin-powered finds to your shopping list. From a Maxine Waters pin to a handmade Assata Shakur-inspired journal, the options are affordable and just waiting to be Instagrammed. Reclaim your time, ahead.