30 Holiday Gifts That Ooze Black Girl Magic

by
Photo: Ashley Britton

If you made it out of the Black Friday weekend unscathed, why not extend your spending spree with gifts for the beautiful black women in your life? Sure, our spending power is undoubtedly the strongest, but if we’re magic, perhaps the presents we get this year should celebrate that undisputed fact.

MORE: The Black-Owned Brands Curly Girls Can Trust

And what better way to up the ante than by supporting small businesses made for and by women of color? If your goal is to steer clear of those routinely boring gift ideas, consider adding any of these melanin-powered finds to your shopping list. From a Maxine Waters pin to a handmade Assata Shakur-inspired journal, the options are affordable and just waiting to be Instagrammed. Reclaim your time, ahead.

STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Arielle Simone Gratitude Journal
Arielle Simone Assata Shakur Journal

Jot down your 2018 goals into this handmade journal, inspired by the iconic activist Assata Shakur.

$40, at Arielle Simone

Photo: Arielle Simone
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Adorned By Chi T-Shirt
Adorned by Chi 'Hands Off the Hair!' Shirt

You can never wear enough reminders.

$29, at Adorned by Chi

Photo: Adorned by Chi
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Kashmir Poetic Justice Clutch
Kashmir.VIII 'You Can't Hang' Clutch

If you're obsessed with "Poetic Justice" (and Regina Hall) as much as us, this clutch is a must-have.

$45, at Kashmir.VIII

Photo: Kashmir.VIII
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Bahi Cosmetics Sunflower Serum
Bahi Cosmetics Sunflower Sweets Serum

Check out the incredible before-and-after customer photos on Bahi's Twitter page to see its hero product at work.

$15+, at Bahi Cosmetics

Photo: Bahi Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Don't Sleep Interiors Pillows
Don't Sleep Interiors Nina Simone Pillow

The dose of black girl magic your living room needs.

$39, at Don't Sleep Interiors

Photo: Don't Sleep Interiors
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Coloring Pins 'Zaria' Pin
Coloring Pins Zaria Keychain

An iconic character reimagined as a black woman.

$11, at Coloring Pins

Photo: Coloring Pins
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Boutique de Bandeaux Headband
Boutique de Bandeaux Headband

These adorable accessories were made with voluminous curls in mind.

$40, at Boutique de Bandeaux

Photo: Boutique de Bandeaux
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Filibo Pins
My Filibo Turbanista Set

Match your actual headwrap with a set of these adorable pins on your jacket.

$25, at My Filibo

Photo: My Filibo
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Foxie Cosmetics Candles
Foxie Cosmetics No. 2 Ange Noir Candle

Prepare to fall in love with all of the homemade goodies from this Black woman-owned vegan brand.

$25, at Foxie Cosmetics

Photo: Foxie Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Goodnight Darling Bedtime Set
Goodnight Darling Co. Starter Set

Upgrade your self-care sesh with this black-owned bundle.

$75, at Goodnight Darling Co.

Photo: Goodnight Darling Co.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | HGC Sweatshirt
HGC Apparel 'Melanin' Sweatshirt

Keep warm and celebrate your brown skin at the same time.

$49.99, at HGC Apparel

Photo: HGC Apparel
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | I Am Black Girl Magic T-Shirt
Yes I am 'Black Girl Magic' T-Shirt

A t-shirt that says what we're all thinking.

$40, at Yes I am

Photo: Yes I am
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Lit Brooklyn Candle
LIT Brooklyn 'Beau' Candle

The name says it all: it's lit, ya'll!

$14, at LIT Brooklyn

Photo: LIT Brooklyn
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Nubian Skin Bodysuit
Nubian Skin Bodysuit

Finally, nude lingerie that actually matches a variety of brown skin tones.

$48, at Nubian Skin

Photo: Nubian Skin
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Omeshun Top
Christian Omeshun 'Dana' Ruffle Top

A fashion forward top made with curves in mind.

$65, at Christian Omeshun

Photo: Christian Omeshun
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Peace Images Ring Set
Peace Images Black Girl Magic Ring

Stackable rings with a powerful message.

$52, at Peace Images

Photo: Peace Images
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Perspectives Yoga Top
Perspectives Yoga Wear Asymmetric Sports Bra

Your curves will fit nicely into this activewear brand, created and designed by a Black woman.

$29, at Perspectives Yoga

Photo: Perspectives Yoga
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Rachel Stewart Clutch
Rachel Stewart Angela Davis Clutch/I-Pad Bag

We can't take our eyes off this vegan and faux fur clutch, but don't sleep on the brand's beautiful jewelry, either.

$50, at Rachel Stewart

Photo: Rachel Stewart
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Siwatu Necklace
Siwatu Jewelry Brass Nefertiti Pendant

Embrace your inner queen with a pendant of the legendary Nefertiti.

$38, at Siwatu Jewelry

Photo: Siwatu Jewelry
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Grace Eleyae Slap Cap
Grace Eleyae Slap Cap

The satin lining inside these beanies are a godsend for textured hair.

$29.95, at Grace Eleyae

Photo: Grace Eleyae
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Tatiana Camice Greeting Card
Tatiana Camice 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Greeting Card

Nothing but beautiful black women to be found on these holiday cards.

$27.50 for 10, at Tatiana Camice

Photo: Tatiana Camice
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Tees in the Trap Pin
Tees in the Trap Maxine Waters Pin

Reclaim. Your. Time.

$12, at Tees in the Trap

Photo: Tees in the Trap
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Vivrant Beauty
Vivrant Beauty

Shop a slew of brown girl-friendly brands, including Gold Label Cosmetics, at this online retail desitination.

$14, at Vivrant Beauty

Photo: Vivrant Beauty
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Wood You Wear Pin
Wood You Wear 'Don't Touch My Hair' Pin

They could always use the reminder.

$5.25, at Wood You Wear

Photo: Wood You Wear
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | The Wrap Life
The Wrap Life

Shield your strands from the winter cold with a stylish head wrap.

$23.80, at The Wrap Life

Photo: The Wrap Life
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Layd Life Beret
Layd Life Beret

This classic hair accessory is lined with a removable stretch silk charmeuse that won't leave you with frizzy strands.

$64, at Layd Life

Photo: Layd Life
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Koyvoca Cosmetics Duo
Koyvoca Cosmetics 2017 DUO

This black-owned brands caters almost exclusively to darker skin tones.

$20, at Koyvoca Cosmetics

Photo: Koyvoca Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Juvia's Place Palette
Juvia's Place Douce Eyeshadow Palette

You'll fall in love with these vibrant shades and the pretty packaging they come in.

$21.50, at Juvia's Place

Photo: Juvia's Place
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip
Beauty Bakerie 'Versailles' Lip Whip

This is the best-selling shade from the cruelty-free (and black-owned) brand's crazy popular Lip Whip collection.

$14, at Beauty Bakerie

Photo: Beauty Bakerie
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Cocotique Subscription
COCOTIQUE Beauty Box

A monthly box of curated, black girl-approved products for hair and skin.

$25- $228, at COCOTIQUE

Photo: COCOTIQUE

