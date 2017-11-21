127 (and Counting) Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales to Shop This Weekend

Only in America do we shop just one day after giving thanks for what we already have. Hey, at least we wait for the best money-saving deals! It’s a serious rush of adrenaline whenever we race the early-morning crowds for in-store sales. But nothing beats saving cash without leaving the comfort of our own homes.

Luckily, most of our favorite stores also offer their bomb Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales online, too. If you plan on shopping until you drop, be sure to check out some of the can’t-miss fashion and beauty deals below. What will you stock up on?

360 Cashmere: Take 25% Off site wide with code Thanks25.

Adornmonde: 30% off site wide Cyber Monday with code CYBER30. 25% off $160+ (BLACK25), 30% off $260+ (BLACK30), and 40% off $360+ (BLACK40).

Ali & Jay: From 11/19 to 11/29, take 30% off on select styles with code DONTWAIT. Starting 11/27, take advantage of the same deal PLUS 30% off sale with code ITSNOTOVER.

Archive Shoes: Take 40% off site wide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

ARCONA: On November 24th and 25th, ARCONA will be offering 40% off all eligible product purchases of $200 or more.

AS by DF: Get 40% off Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Ashley Black: Take advantage of their one day sale on Friday for the MasterBlaster. Get it for only $99 (normally $125).

Bailey 44: From 11/19 to 11/29, take 40% off select styles with code TGIBLACKFRIDAY.

Bali Body: On Black Friday, with every Bali Body purchase you will receive a surprise Bali Body gift along with free shipping. On Saturday, enjoy 40% off all SPF tanning oils and Luxe Moisturizing Lotion with code BLACKFRIDAY40. On Cyber Monday, the brand will offer a surprise mystery discount code, you can receive either 15%, 20%, or 30% off your complete order.

Ban.do: On Friday, take 25% off with code ITSBFBABY, then on Monday, use code OHYEAHCM for 25% off as well.

Bandolier: On Black Friday, you’ll get up to 30% off your purchase (Spend $100 get 15% off, Spend $250 get 25% off, Spend $500 get 30% off). On Cyber Monday, enjoy up to 50% off select styles.

Bed Head Hair Tools: ALL Curlipops Styling Irons 50% off only at Ulta from 11/23 through 11/25.

Biossance: Take 15%+ when you spend at least $75 anytime from 11/16 to 11/26. On Cyber Monday until 12/2, enjoy up to 50% off select products.

Birchbox: From 11/22 to 11/28, take 10% off $30, 15% off $50, and 25% off order $75+. Birchbox ACES get 25% off on all order $30+.

Black Orchid Los Angeles: Use code SAVEME30 at checkout for 30% off 11/23 to 11/27.

butter LONDON: On Thanksgiving, enjoy 30% Off sitewide. On Black Friday, take 35% Off sitewide, and 11/25-27, take advantage of 40% off nails and gift sets.

BYREDO: From 11/24-11/27, enjoy free shipping on all orders and a free mini hair perfume with any purchase over $75.

CALPAK: From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, receive 15% off the entire site.

Carbon & Hyde: Use code BLKFRI17 for 25% off the entire site.

Catherines Plus Sizes: From 11/22-11/24, get 50% off everything (including clearance) online. From 11/25-11/26, get 40% off everything online and on Cyber Monday, it’s 50% off sitewide again.

C.O. Bigelow: Friday thru Sunday, receive 20% off your purchase with code BIGFRIDAY (must be an email subscriber). On Monday the 27th, receive 20% off with code CYBER20

COOLA Suncare: On Black Friday, enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% off everything.

Creatures of Comfort: 30% off Creatures of Comfort and select third-party Friday 11/24 through Monday 11/27 (both in-store and online).

David Lerner: On Black Friday (11/24), take 25% off sitewide with the code BLACK25. On Cyber Monday (11/27), take 30% off sitewide with the code CYBER30.

Dermalogica: Spend $50+ and receive 2 travel size samples. Spend $100 and receive three travel size samples. Spend $150+ and receive 4 travel size samples. Spend $200+ and receive five travel size samples.

DevaCurl: Buy two of their styling products and get a third for free on 11/24. On 11/27, they’re launching six exclusive, influencer curated bundles, that feature TEN DevaCurl products – for $99.

Dolce Vita: Extra 20% off sale items plus all swimwear markdown to $20.99 with an extra 20% off, plus free shipping. Use code CYBER20 for all discounts.

DOPE Naturally: Take 30% off from Black Friday (11/24) through, Cyber Monday (11/27).

Dr. Hauschka: Get the anniversary size Rose Day Cream free with any $125 purchase on Friday (11/24).

Drybar : The hair brand is offering 20% off products, tools, kits & accessories on Drybar.com and in-store Friday – Sunday. (Tip: You can get a head start on Drybar.com on Thursday!)

Elva Fields – Save 30% off sitewide with code GRATEFUL30. Valid 11/22 through 11/28.

evo: Enjoy 20% off all products from 11/23 -11/27.

Experimental Jewellery Club – Save $15 off purchases of $50+, with code FRIDAYIMINLOVE. Valid 11/23 through 11/27. Cannot be combined with other discounts.

gold & gray jewelry – Take 40% off your entire purchase with code CYBER40. Valid 11/23 through 11/28.

Farmaesthetics: Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday: 25% off – no minimum & free shipping. The whole month of December – free shipping with no minimum.

First Aid Beauty: With code FRIYAY, you’ll get a free bag of deluxe samples with any $35+ purchase for Black Friday. Then use code HOORAY for 30% off all purchases 11/26-11/28.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union: Take 50% off the website and a free compact mirror with purchase while supplies last.

frank body: 20% off site wide with the exclusion of Shimmer Collection products.

Fresh: Friday through Saturday ONLY enjoy a free cleanser with a $65 purchase, a cleaner and sample of a mask with an $85+ purchase, and a free 5-piece gift set with any $100 purchase.

Gallany: From 11/25 @12am to 11/28 @12am, take 30% off site wide.

ghd: Black Friday through Cyber Monday enjoy a site wide sale offering 25% off the entire site, NO EXCLUSIONS.

Gymshark : Scoop up a pair of ultra-flattering leggings from UK-based fitness apparel brand during their once a year “BLACKOUT SALE” featuring 50% off the WHOLE site starting Nov. 20 – Nov. 27.

H2O+ Beauty: Take 40% off site wide from 11/23 until 11/30.

Henri Bendel: From 11/23-11/26, get 20% off any purchase, 25% off $100 purchase, and 30% off $200 purchase. Online only!

Herschel Supply : Tiered discounts on Black Friday – $10 off orders of $80+, $30 off orders of $120+, $50 off orders of $160+

HiMirror: Save up to $60 on your HiMirror from November 6th to December 31st.

Huda Beauty: Get all three highlighting palettes for $60, Lash & Lip bundles for only $75, Lash bundles for $100, or Lip bundles for only $110. All available only on the Huda Beauty website.

Indie Lee: Enjoy a buy one, get one free sale going on from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Jack Rogers: Take up to 60% off a huge selection of Jacks, sandals, flats, booties, and accessories from Monday (11/20) to Sunday (11/26).

John Masters Organics: Take 20% off all or 30% off with purchase over $100 at checkout on November 24th. On November 27th, take 25% off all orders.

Jockey: On Black Friday (Nov. 23-26): 30% off purchases online. On Cyber Monday (Nov. 27): Buy One, Get One Free Multipacks online only.

Jurlique: From 11/24 to 11/26, take 30% off site wide with code FRIYAY. Then on the 27th to the 4th, take $10 off a $50 purchase or $40 off $100.

JustFab: 50%-off site wide from the 22nd until November 25th, this includes all apparel, accessories, and footwear.

Karity: On Black Friday, the entire website will be 20% off (excluding holiday bundles) while holiday bundles will be 10%.

Karuna: Take 30% off the entire site 11/24 to 11/2

Kat Von D Beauty: From 11/23-11/25, get a FREE vegan leather makeup bag filled with 4 minis when you make a $75 purchase. From 11/26-11/27, get a FREE mini compact mirror with a $50 purchase and on 11/28, Buy any Farm Sanctuary Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and you’ll receive a FREE Kat Von D Beauty tote bag.

Kohl’s: November 20 – 25, for every $50.00 spent at Kohl’s or Kohls.com, shoppers will receive $15.00 in Kohl’s Cash. Also, view exclusive Black Friday deals here.

KORRES: Enjoy exclusive discounted bundles up to 60% off for the entire weekend (11/24 – 11/26), and 30% off any purchase Cyber Monday only with code CYBER.

La Roche-Posay: Take 30% off all order on Black Friday. From 11/25 to 12/1, take 30% off all orders and receive four deluxe samples on any orders $75+.

Laura Geller: Enjoy new holiday hits for Black Friday and Cyber Monday starting at $15+.

Laura Mercier: From 11/23 to 11/26, get a Flawless Contouring Palette for $30 (originally $50) plus Foundation Primer Radiance Deluxe Sample with code CONTOUR. Then 11/27 to 12/1, take 35% off exclusive bundles plus free shipping with bundle purchase.

Leonor Greyl: Starting now to Monday November 27th midnight with any purchase over $149 you will receive a FREE Hair for the Holidays Styling Kit valued at $200.

Les Coquines: Take 40% off sitewide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Living Proof: Black Friday through the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, buy a full size and get a travel size free of any Living Proof products.

Long Tall Sally: For Black Friday, Long Tall Sally will offer 15% off $100, 20% off $200, and 25% off $250. For Cyber Monday, the retailer will have buy one, get one free on jeans.

Lord & Taylor: On 11/26 until 11/28, receive 25% off site wide and in store.

Loren Hope : Use code SHOPNOW at checkout to receive 20% site wide from Wednesday (11/22) to Monday (11/27).

Lulus: From 11/23 until 11/26, enjoy discounts of up to 90 percent off on Lulus exclusive products and designer styles, as well as free shipping. Then, on Monday starting at 2pm PST, take an additional 40 percent off already marked down items, as well as free shipping.

Lysse: From 11/21 to 11/27 take 30% off sitewide.

LZL: This Australian handbag brand will host their Black Friday sale from 11/24 to 12/2 with 30% off everything using promo code: THANKYOU30

Mad Hippie: 30% off sale running from Black Friday to CyberMonday.

Makeup Geek: The brand will be offering 30% off ALL products on its website for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Mally Beauty: From Nov. 25th until Nov. 27th, take 30% off site wide.

Marimekko: On Black Friday, take 15% off $100, 20% off $200, or 25% off $300. On Cyber Monday (online only), take advantage of the same discount plus receive an organic cotton logo tote bag with purchase.

Marula: Get 25% off all purchases on the website 11/22 to 11/29 with code THANKS17.

Mineral Fusion: The site is offering 35% off on Cyber Monday (for one day only).

MISA Los Angeles: 15% of when you spent $300+, 20% off when you spend $500+, and 25% off when you spend $1000+.

Molton Brown: From November 23rd to the 27th, you’ll get 25% off all orders.

The Motley: From 11/22 – 11/27 get 15% off orders of top men’s grooming products under $75 and 20% off orders between $75 – $150. Orders $150+ will get 20% off plus a mystery gift kit valued at $40+.

Murad Skincare: From 11/22-11/26, get $25 off $100 orders, plus free shipping, with the code BLACKFRIDAY. And from 11/27-12/3, enjoy 30% off any purchase, plus free shipping, with the code CYBER30.

Naked Cashmere: Enjoy 20% Off sitewide with code Cyber20 “One time Only” purchase.

Nassif MD: From 11/27 to 12/1, when you spend $100 you’ll receive a free Bio Rhythmic Dawn to Dusk Cleanser. Then, from 11/24 to 11/26, spend $250 and you’ll receive a free Bio Rhythmic Bundle.

NKD SKN: Use code BLACKFRIDAYLOVE for 50% off the ENTIRE site. The promotion starts 11/23 and will be available for 48 hours.

nyl skincare: Through 11/24 through 11/27 nyl Skincare will be offering 20% sitewide.

OLEHENRIKSEN: From Wednesday, 11/22 to Tuesday, 11/28, you’ll get a FREE 9-piece skincare set loaded with all your Ole favorites with any purchase over $50.

Olivine Atelier: 20% off Friday thru Cyber Monday with the code WINTERSPARKLE.

One Love Organics: Enjoy 25% off site-wide with code OLOCYBERSPREE from November 25 (Saturday) through November 28 (Tuesday).

Onomie Beauty: When you buy the Eye Essentials Duo, you’ll get the Powerful Priming Serum for FREE with code THANKFUL17. And as always, customers receive free shipping and a free beauty blender for orders over $20.

Osmia Organics: Enjoy 20% site-wide on Cyber Monday.

Parker Smith: Take 25% off the entire site from 11/22 to 11/28 with code PS25.

Palladio Beauty: Take advantage of the Black Friday Presale (Nov. 20 – 22) with free shipping site wide with code SNKPK. Then on Black Friday through Cyber Monday (Nov. 24 – 27), take 30% off site wide with code BLACKFRI.

Pared Eyewear : The Beyonce-approved Australian-based sunglasses brand is offering 25% off sitewide from Nov. 24 – Nov. 27 (excluding collaborations).

Paula’s Choice: Enjoy 20% off and free shipping on 11/24. On 11/27, receive 20% off entire purchase, free shipping, and a free full-size moisture mist with order $65+.

Penhaligon’s: Get a complimentary Mini Trade Routes Holiday Gift Set, wrapped in Kristjiana Williams artwork, with a purchase of over $190 or more on 11/24.

Perricone MD: Daily Deals Up to 50% Off for the entire week on PerriconeMD.com! Each day will represent a different skincare theme that are up to 50% off. The deals will start on 11/22 and go through 11/28.

Pevonia: Receive a $25 online credit when you spend $150 or more on the website. Also, receive a free travel set gift with purchase on over $200+.

Pondicherie: Use promo code THANKFUL to receive 20% off entire site from November 22nd to November 27th. Additionally, 10% of sales from 11/22-27 will be charitably donated to Emily’s List.

PUMA: From 11/22 to 11/29, you’ll receive 30% off any purchase in stores and online (free shipping will start 11/16).

Rails: Enjoy their site wide sale of 30% from 11/23 to 11/27 with code BLACKFRIDAY30.

REN Skincare: Enjoy 25% off 25 of their best-sellers on 11/24, 25% off site wide 11/25-11/26 and 30% off on 11/27. Spend over $50 and receive a free Moroccan Rose Otto Hand Balm using the code FREEGIFT at checkout.

Report Shoes: Take 30% off site wide including sale items. The offer excludes tax & shipping and is valid November 27th from 12:00AM – 11:59PM PST. Please use code CYBERSHOES at checkout.

Sanctuary: On Black Friday, take 25% off the entire site. On Cyber Monday, take 30% off the entire site.

Sassy Lips: Starting Friday November 24th to Tuesday November 28th when you buy 2 Make the Moment Flower Lipsticks you will receive 2 FREE matte Keep em Guessing Lipsticks and FREE shipping.

Scotch Porter: Buy one get one free online from now until 11/30.

The Seaweed Bath Co: From 11/24-11/27, 25% off (plus free shipping) on all orders on SeaweedBathCo.com with the code HOLIDAY25.

ShoeDazzle: Enjoy 50% from the 21st until the 25th of November.

Skinnydip London : Get the cutest stocking stuffers from the cheeky lifestyle and accessories brand with an up to 80% sitewide discount from Nov. 22 – Nov. 27!

Sleek MakeUP: On 11/27 only at Walgreens and Ulta.com, take 40% off all Sleek products.

Spartina 449: On Black Friday, enjoy 20% off the entire purchase with the code BLACK20 on sale and full priced items. Then from 11/27 to 12/1, take 20% off entire purchase with the code CYBER20 on sale and full priced items.

Steve Madden: Steve Madden retail stores will offering Buy One, Get One 70% off.

Stila Cosmetics: Stila MATTE’ificent Mattes duo (includes Stay All Day Lip Liner and MATTE’ificient Lipstick) for only $18. Available at Ulta and Ulta.com only.

St. Tropez Tan: Take 40% off all products online from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Use code STTROPEZ40.

Stowaway Cosmetics: Take 50% off everything on the website on Black Friday.

S.W. Basics: Their entire site will be up to 40% off from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, and for newsletter subscribers, they’ll be sending a code for an additional 10% off.

Tadashi Shoji: Black Friday through Cyber Monday (Nov. 24 – 27): 40% off with exclusions on tadashishoji.com (no discount code needed).

Taliah Waajid: Get 30 % off all collections on 11/24 and 11/27.

Ted Baker: On select items from 11/23 to 11/27, take up to 50% off (in-store and online).

Timberland : The iconic, celebrity-loved footwear brand is offering 30% off on all clothing, accessories and select footwear on Black Friday and then 30% off on almost everything sitewide on Cyber Monday.

TOBI: From 11/24 until 11/29, enjoy 50% off sitewide. Also, take 60% off all-black styles listed at this link.

TRAVE: From 11/21 to 11/27 take 25% off sitewide with code THANKS.

trèStiQue: From 11/22- 11/26, all products will be 30% off with free shipping. On 11/27 only, every item on the site will be sold for 35% off regular price.

TULA: From Black Friday until Sunday, receive 25% off sitewide. On Monday the 27th, get a free full-size Kefir Cleansing Oil with a $30 purchase.

Vita Liberata: Take 50% off for 48 hours only starting 11/23.

Votre Vu: Starting Thursday November 23rd to Wednesday November 29thyou can get 25% off all products and when you spend over $100 you will receive 30% off. Free shipping on all sale.

Wander Beauty: Take 30% off everything on their site on Cyber Monday, 11/27 with code WANDER30.

W3LL PEOPLE: Receive 25% off online and in-store from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Wet Seal : Take 30% off all dresses on Nov. 21, 30% off all tops and bottoms on Nov. 22, and Black Friday is taking place from Nov. 23 – 25th with 40% off the entire site. Lastly on Cyber Monday it’s BOGO on all items for Nov. 26 & 27th!

Willow & Clay : Black Friday sale starting Nov. 23 at 6pm PST featuring 60+ new styles up to 30% off & free shipping. On Cyber Monday use the code CRUSH30 for 30% off sitewide starting 4 PM on Nov. 26th – Ends 12am PST on Nov. 28th.

Yumi Kim: From Tuesday 11/21 through Monday, 11/27, take 25% off sitewide & in-store with code THANKS.

Zoya: On Friday, 11/24, take 50% off all purchases on ZOYA.com + free shipping on all orders. Simply apply code FRIYAY in the shopping cart during checkout.