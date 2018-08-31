23 Black Celebrity Hairstylists You Should Be Following on Instagram

StyleCaster
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler.

The beauty of Black hair is the spectrum of textures that can be manipulated into a myriad of styles, from the tiniest of braids to the smoothest of silk presses. And while Hollywood certainly isn’t the only place to gather inspiration, we’d be lying if we said famous women like Lupita Nyong’o and Solange Knowles were not only killing the mane game but forcing us to rethink our basic ’dos as well.

For that, we have the trusted hairstylists within their glam squads to thank. Some are seasoned pros and others are new kids on the block. But what they all have in common is a penchant for delivering hair moments we’d frame and post on our walls. Ahead are 23 you should be following on Instagram for a steady stream of inspo (if you haven’t already).

Most of us remember iconic moments from the 90’s of seeing Janet Jackson with box braids in Poetic Justice or Brandy in Moesha ...but how many of you guys know that Braids can be traced back more than 5000 years ago to about 3500 B.C. ? Braids started in Africa among the Himba Tribe in Namibia Who have been braiding their hair for centuries ( see slide ) . Braids were used to symbolize your tribe , marital status , wealth, or power . Historians have also found traces of box braids on a woman buried in Egypt 3000 years ago . Today we love and wear braids as a protective hairstyle or just because they are beautiful 😊. Tonight at the LA premiere of #Blackkklansman, @lauraharrier celebrate the history and culture of box braids . Makeup @ninapark styled by @daniellenachmani #braidsbylacyredway #hairbylacyredway assisted by @ladawndozierhair #lauraharrier

Lacy Redway

Clients include Laura Harrier, Zazie Beets, Tessa Thompson

Photo: Instagram/@lacyredway
Vernon Francois

Clients include Lupita Nyong'o, Amandla Stenberg

Photo: Instagram/@vernonfrancois

Yup! Senegalese twist! ✨✨ #UrsieOnHair™️ #Ciara

Ursula Stephen

Clients include Ciara, Zendaya

Photo: Instagram/@ursulastephen
Felicia Leatherwood

Clients include Issa Rae, Lena Waithe

Photo: Instagram/@lovingyourhair
Nai'vasha Johnson

Clients include Yara Shahidi, Logan Browning

Photo: Instagram/@naivashaintl
Vernon Scott

Clients include Danai Gurira

Photo: Instagram/@byvernonscott

#90ssideeye @tarajiphenson doing her good smizing on #jimmyfallon #tossedbytym

Tymothe Wallace

Clients include Taraji P. Henson, Skai Jackson, Mary J. Blige

Photo: Instagram/@tymwallacehair
Andre Walker

Clients include Oprah Winfrey

Photo: Instagram/@andrewalkerhair

Still reaching for the stars...✨ #SetLife

Oscar James

Clients include Tiffani Haddish, Eva Marcille

Photo: Instagram/@oscarjameshair
Shani Crowe

Clients include Solange Knowles

Photo: Instagram/@crowezilla
Kendall Dorsey

Clients include Teyana Taylor, Selah Marley

Photo: Instagram/@kendalldorsey1
Tokyo Stylez

Clients include Cardi B, Teyana Taylor

Photo: Instagram/@tokyostylez
Chuck Amos

Clients include Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe, Jourdan Dunn

Photo: Instagram/@chuckielovehair

G A B R I E L L E #FLAWLESS #SIMSTYLED #NYC 🙌🏾💯✌🏾

Larry Sims

Clients include Gabrielle Union, Zendaya

Photo: Instagram/@larryjarahsims
Tippi Shorter

Clients include Alicia Keys, Amandla Stenberg

Photo: Instagram/@tippishorter
Kahh Spence

Clients include Normani, Kehlani, Ella Mai

Photo: Instagram/@kahhspence
Kim Kimble

Clients include Nicki Minaj, Beyonce

Photo: Instagram/@kimblehaircare
Kiyah Wright

Clients include Ciara, Nicole Ari Parker, Angelica Ross

Photo: Instagram/@kiyahwright1
Ted Gibson

Clients include Tessa Thompson, Serena Williams

Photo: Instagram/@tedgibson
Johnny Wright

Clients include (formerly) Michelle Obama, Samira Wiley, Angela Rye

Photo: Instagram/@johnnywright220
Nikki Nelms

Clients include Janelle Monae, Zoe Kravitz, Solange Knowles

Photo: Instagram/@nikkinelms
Takisha Sturvidant-Drew

Clients include Kerry Washington, Naturi Naughton, Leona Lewis

Photo: Instagram/@takishahair
Yusef Williams

Clients include Rihanna

Photo: Instagram/@yusefhairnyc

