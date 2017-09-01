A Comprehensive Guide to Every Colorful Wig Blac Chyna Has Worn

Though celebrities like Lucy Hale and Bella Hadid made valiant efforts this year to emulate chameleons with their constant hair changes, let’s admit it: The reigning hair-change queen is Blac Chyna and her massive collection of rainbow-colored wigs.

Though we’ve expressed our grievances with celebrity hair fake-outs in the past, if there was anyone we’d make an exception for, it’s Chyna. The 29-year-old reality star has gone from bombshell blonde to firetruck red to mermaid aqua—and that’s in a single month. If you’re looking for inspiration for your own bold hair color transformation, look no further than the best of Chyna’s rainbow-hued wigs, ahead.