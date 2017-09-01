StyleCaster
Share

A Comprehensive Guide to Every Colorful Wig Blac Chyna Has Worn

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Comprehensive Guide to Every Colorful Wig Blac Chyna Has Worn

by
A Comprehensive Guide to Every Colorful Wig Blac Chyna Has Worn
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

Though celebrities like Lucy Hale and Bella Hadid made valiant efforts this year to emulate chameleons with their constant hair changes, let’s admit it: The reigning hair-change queen is Blac Chyna and her massive collection of rainbow-colored wigs.

MORE: Rumors that Rob and Blac Faked Their Drama Need to End

Though we’ve expressed our grievances with celebrity hair fake-outs in the past, if there was anyone we’d make an exception for, it’s Chyna. The 29-year-old reality star has gone from bombshell blonde to firetruck red to mermaid aqua—and that’s in a single month. If you’re looking for inspiration for your own bold hair color transformation, look no further than the best of Chyna’s rainbow-hued wigs, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23

Giving y'all the blues @kendrasboutique 💙

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Giving y'all the blues @kendrasboutique 💙

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Dark Blue

Icy ❄️

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Icy ❄️

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

White and Navy Dual-Tone

🤑

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

🤑

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Platinum Blonde
Vibrant Red

Doll Life 💄 @lashedcosmetics !

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Doll Life 💄 @lashedcosmetics !

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Neutral Blonde

Mystical 🦄

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Mystical 🦄

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Unicorn with Purple, Pink, and Yellow Tones

😎

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

😎

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Yellow Blonde

🎖

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

🎖

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Firetruck Red

🍓

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

🍓

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Jet Black

🍓

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

🍓

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Cotton Candy Pink
Beachy Blonde

Beauty

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Beauty

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Icy Silver

💋

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

💋

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Chocolate Brown

Loving my Lavender hair 💜 styled and colored by @kellonderyck Hair from @kendrasboutique 🍭

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Loving my Lavender hair 💜 styled and colored by @kellonderyck Hair from @kendrasboutique 🍭

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Lavendar

Honey Dip Chy ☺️ Hair by @kendrasboutique

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Honey Dip Chy ☺️ Hair by @kendrasboutique

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Honey Brown

🌹 Hair | @kendrasboutique

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

🌹 Hair | @kendrasboutique

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Crimson Red
Pink Blonde
Neon Green

Missing this Pink 😩😍 @Kendrasboutique

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Missing this Pink 😩😍 @Kendrasboutique

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Hot Pink

👑

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

👑

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Silver
Bright Blue

About last night 😍 Dress | @88_fin

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

About last night 😍 Dress | @88_fin

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Pink Ombre

Backup @blacchynasnapchats2

A post shared by #1 blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on

Backup @blacchynasnapchats2

A post shared by #1 blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on

Caramel Brown

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Just In: Your September Horoscope

Just In: Your September Horoscope
  • Dark Blue
  • White and Navy Dual-Tone
  • Platinum Blonde
  • Vibrant Red
  • Neutral Blonde
  • Unicorn with Purple, Pink, and Yellow Tones
  • Yellow Blonde
  • Firetruck Red
  • Jet Black
  • Cotton Candy Pink
  • Beachy Blonde
  • Icy Silver
  • Chocolate Brown
  • Lavendar
  • Honey Brown
  • Crimson Red
  • Pink Blonde
  • Neon Green
  • Hot Pink
  • Silver
  • Bright Blue
  • Pink Ombre
  • Caramel Brown
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share