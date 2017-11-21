Blac Chyna Partners With BodyBlendz for Her First Skin Care Collection

Look up the definition of “a million ways to get it” and you’ll see a picture of Blac Chyna next to it. Since becoming a front page magnet some years ago, the dancer turned entrepreneur and reality star has delved into more endorsement deals than we can count, all while raising two children, navigating two very public breakups and curating a seriously sick wig collection.

And although she’s currently embroiled in a legal dispute with the Kardashian klan, the Lashed Cosmetics CEO continues to make the most of her influence with yet another beauty venture. This time around, she’s teaming up with the Australian brand BodyBlendz for a limited edition skin care collection, set to be released on November 24 at bodyblendz.com. .

“I wanted to create products that used my favorite ingredients — the ones that really make a difference,” said Chyna in a statement announcing the collaboration. “I can’t take chances on my skin, especially on my face, so I need products that do what they say they’re going to do.”

With that being said, the aptly titled “Blac Chyna x BodyBlendz” line includes four staple products, all packed with ingredients that are routinely praised by skin care experts: clarifying activated charcoal and moisturizing hyaluronic acid.

They include a pack of glittery Crystal Collagen Facial Masks ($55) and a five-pair eye mask kit ($45) for de-puffing after a long night. There’s also a charcoal-infused jelly cleanser ($25) for lifting stubborn dirt off the face and a konjac sponge ($15) for scrubbing away dead skin cells.

If you’re eager to try it all at once or simply want to gift the Chyna fanatic in your life, all four products are also included in a $99 Glow All the Way Kit. We’d say this is a safer bet than those shifty detox teas you may or may not have tried.