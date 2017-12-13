Blac Chyna Debuted New Emerald Green Hair, and We Can’t Get Over It

At this point, Blac Chyna has pretty much debuted every hair color in the rainbow (red, blue, unicorn), so to find a shade she hasn’t tried out is a rare feat. Well, that mission might have been accomplished on Monday when the 29-year-old star debuted a head of never-before-seen emerald green hair.

The “Rob & Chyna” star flaunted her fresh hair color in several Instagrams of her posing in her house, on the floor, and at her beauty salon, Lashed Bar. Chyna style her emerald green hair in flirty loose curls, which cascaded down her shoulders and fell right above her chest.

Like the business woman and hustler she is, the E! personality paired her new hair with two Lashed Bar products: her Baked Bronzing Powder and Perfection Lipstick.

As the queen of color wigs, Chyna’s new hair unsurprisingly isn’t real. It’s a lace-front wig from Kendra’s Boutique, a hair salon, which the reality star is known for frequent for her massive wig collection. Even if it isn’t real, we’re still loving the color nonetheless. Can’t wait to see what surprising shade Chyna Instagrams with next.