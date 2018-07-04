5 Services That Will Deliver Birth Control Right to Your Door

Scroll To See More Images

Contrary to what many people think, having access to birth control is about more than just being sexually liberated. With the ability to control if, how, and when we get pregnant, women have had more options in their lives beyond being a walking womb. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 62 percent of people with a uterus who are of reproductive age are currently using some form of contraception.

But even though we’ve had some version of the birth control pill since the 1960s, it is only currently available with a prescription from a doctor. For some people, that’s not a problem: They have a solid relationship with their primary care physician or OB-GYN and have no issues requesting (and then receiving) a prescription for birth control.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case for everyone. Not everyone is in a position—geographically or financially—to get a birth control prescription from a doctor or pick it up from a pharmacy. Luckily, there are several companies that will allow you to get (or renew) a birth control prescription. And even better: They’ll deliver it to your front door.

Here, five birth control delivery services that should be on your radar.

1. The Pill Club

Need a prescription for birth control? The Pill Club‘s telemedicine licensed medical providers are able to write yearlong prescriptions for Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington residents. If you live somewhere else and/or already have a prescription, you can send it in and have The Pill Club take it from there. No matter how you get your prescription—pill, patch, or ring—The Pill Club offers free delivery.

Birth control pills, starting at $15 per month without insurance at The Pill Club

2. Prjkt Ruby

Not only does Prjkt Ruby offer free birth control consultations, but it delivers your monthly prescription to your home each month for a flat fee of $20 per month. On top of that, for each month of oral contraceptives you purchase through the company, Prjkt Ruby will donate 25 cents to support contraception access in the other parts of the world.

Birth control pills, $20 per month at Prjkt Ruby

3. Nurx

Nurx is another option for those who aren’t able to see a doctor to get a birth control prescription in person. You just answer a few questions online to pick the option that’s right for you, then a doctor reviews it, and then it’s delivered to your house (for free).

Birth control pills, starting at $15 per month without insurance at Nurx

4. Lemonaid

While Lemonaid offers a range of telehealth and medication home-delivery services, we’ve decided to include the company because of its birth control delivery service. For a $25 out-of-pocket fee, you can have an online doctor visit, which will cover your prescription (pills, patches, and rings are all available) for the next year. Then in a few days, your birth control of choice will be delivered to your home. The cost of the contraception depends on your individual insurance plan.

Birth control (pills, patches and rings) and online consultation, $25 at Lemonaid

5. Hey Doctor

HeyDoctor is very similar to Lemonaid in that it offers many different medications and services, including birth control delivery. You answer a few questions online, your answers are reviewed by doctors, and then your prescription is delivered. Again, the cost of the birth control depends on your insurance, but if you don’t have insurance, HeyDoctor will work with you to find the cheapest option.

Birth control (pills, patches and rings) and online consultation, $25 at HeyDoctor

