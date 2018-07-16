Beyoncé’s Hair is Bleach Blonde and We’re In Love

Yesterday was a good— nay, great— day to be in France. The country’s national soccer team secured a FIFA World Cup championship, citizens celebrated Bastille Weekend (their July 4 equivalent), and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour was in town. While the concert may not rank first among that list, Bey’s new hair— which you might’ve missed amidst everything else— definitely reigns supreme.

The singer stunned in a white and pearl performance ensemble, but it was her beachy bleach blonde hair, which used to be a honey blonde mixed with brunette roots, that swept us away. Although her hair was godly before, these locks practically glowed during the performance.

Before

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

After

❤️ #ontheruntour A post shared by Beyoncé (@ontheruntourll) on Jul 14, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@ontheruntourll) on Jul 15, 2018 at 3:03am PDT

There’s no debating who changed up Queen B’s tresses, either. Her go-to hairstylist, Neal Farinah, posted a photo of the singer with the caption, “I LET MY WORK SPEAKS.” And he’s right, it does speak for itself.

If you need anything else to convince you that this concert could’ve (or should’ve) been number one on the aforementioned list, we’d just like to add that Michelle Obama was not only present, but dancing with Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, front row.

Hair goals, mom goals, concert goals: Beyoncé is just all-around goals.