Beyoncé Debuted Gorgeous New Extensions on a Date With Jay Z

Long hair, Beyoncé doesn’t care. On Friday, the 36-year-old singer ditched her usual mid-length wavy blonde hair for honey blonde, mermaid-length extensions that went all the way to her waist. The mom of three debuted her new hair, which she wore stick-straight with a middle part, on a date night with husband, Jay Z, to ABC Kitchen in New York City.

For the date, Beyoncé paired her hair with a leopard-print purse, strappy black shoes, and a form-fitting grey dress. Bey was evidently such a fan of the outfit that she showed it off later on Instagram with a slideshow of snaps of her flaunting her curves and whipping her crazy-long hair.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Fans caught a glimpse of her hair again on Saturday when Bey accompanied her husband, who performed on “Saturday Night Live” earlier that night, to an “SNL” afterparty at Tao in New York City.

According to Us Weekly, Beyoncé, who kept her look casual with a white blouse and high-waisted black pants, partied until the wee hours of the morning with her husband, Alicia Keys, and hip-hop artist, Swizz Beatz. In that time, the “Crazy in Love” singer also snuck in a selfie with “SNL” castmate, Leslie Jones, who fangirled over the shot later on Twitter.

While there’s no telling how long Bey will keep the extensions, we hope she sticks to them for awhile, considering how great they look on her. But let’s be real, Beyoncé would obviously slay in any hairstyle.