7 Top-Rated Lipsticks to Try If You’re Obsessed With Beyoncé’s Gray Pout

Now that she’s wrapped the epic, global trek that was On The Run II, Beyoncé is giving the people what they want (and need, to be honest): non-stop style and beauty inspo for the fall season. Yesterday, the boundary-breaking performer casually uploaded a series of Instagram posts, flaunting yet another flawless ensemble, except this one delivered peak levels of monochrome greatness.

In addition to a pinstripe pant suit, black sunnies and cascading waves, the mother of three caught us completely off-guard with her choice of lip color. Gray lipstick is no longer novel or new, but we’re always surprised to see it on someone who pretty much sticks to safer colors on and off the stage.

Plus, if you think about it, this offbeat neutral tone if kind of perfect for this time of year; something about gray just evokes the cold breeze, right? If you’re down to channel your inner silver surfer like us, here’s some of best gray options, prestige and drugstore included.

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Dagger

A cobblestone gray with a smooth matte finish.

$20 at Kat Von D Beauty

SEPHORA COLLECTION #Lipstories Lipstick in Just Add Tinsel

Full coverage with a glitzy metallic finish, just in time for all those holiday parties.

$8 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Snow Daze/Snow Nights Frosted Metal Lipstick 3-Pc Set

This limited-edition holiday pack isn’t complete without that frosted purple-gray on the end.

$36 at Fenty Beauty

Maybelline Color Sensational Matte Metallics Lip Color in Smoked Silver

A creamy, gunmetal-toned texture that may just become your daily go-to.

$4.99 at Target

Wet N Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in Sleepy Hollow

Serious staying power. Intense color payoff. Affordable pricing. What more do you need?

$7.96 at Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Slate Gray

That heart-shaped bullet means you don’t need a liner to keep your final look neat and camera-ready because you’re getting the most precise application.

$18 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Punked Rock

Prepare to garner plenty of compliments with this gray-purple tint.

$24 at Smashbox