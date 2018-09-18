Beyoncé Debuted Dark-Brown Hair for the Last On the Run II Shows

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour is almost officially over, but we were able to get a complete hair transformation before the tour ends. While performing in New Orleans recently, Beyoncé showed off her color change from a honey blonde to a rich, chocolate brown.

Neal Farinah, Beyoncé’s hairstylist of 13 years, has been responsible for some of the most dramatic and iconic looks the 37-year-old singer has showcased over the years. How could we forget her trending hair flip of 2016!

However, Beyoncé’s recent hair change isn’t completely brown, as we can see some golden highlights framing the singer’s face. Even though her multidimensional mane isn’t completely dark, Beyoncé hasn’t been brunette for quite some time. Just a few months ago, her hair was almost platinum at the beginning of the OTR II Tour.

While on tour, Farinah has been showing off his glamorous work, including a few fierce-faced looks of Bey backstage. As we all know, Beyoncé’s dance numbers can be extremely intense. Shockingly enough, Farinah says he doesn’t like to use a lot of products. “I think hair should be beautiful, blown, carefree, and magical. That’s the thing about me versus other stylists: They use too much products. You restrict the hair from what it’s supposed to do in these natural stages,” he told Elle.

Beyoncé’s hair is constantly changing, but these revolutionary styles continue to prove they are just as important as ever with her iconic hair flips acting as a powerful accessory to her performances.