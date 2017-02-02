StyleCaster
Share

21 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER

by
27 Shares
21 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Dear, Beyoncé, we wrote you this love poem to express how much you mean to us: Roses are red / Your baby is Blue / We love everything you’ve ever said / And everything you always do. Alright, it needs some work. But the point is, Beyoncé, queen of all things, just announced that she is expecting twins, and the entire world won’t stop freaking out about it (including us).

MORE: 5 Amazingly Easy (and So-Pretty) Updos To Try

And after seeing a zillion pictures of the singer-slash-actress splashed across our social media channels for 24 hours, we remembered just how awesome Beyoncé’s beauty choices have been throughout the years, from her Destiny Child days to her red-carpet wins. So in honor of Queen Bey’s twins and overall awesomeness, we rounded up our 21 favorite beauty looks from over the years, so you, too, can have major nostalgia and warm-and-fuzzy feels. Scroll down for all of Bey and more.

16465013 1625467001093055 3757710872030478336 n 21 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER

Credit: Instagram | @beyonce

MORE: Baby Bump Slideshow: The Best of Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Style

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Under-$20 Beauty Products to Buy at Ulta This Month

The Best Under-$20 Beauty Products to Buy at Ulta This Month
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share