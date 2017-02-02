21 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER

Dear, Beyoncé, we wrote you this love poem to express how much you mean to us: Roses are red / Your baby is Blue / We love everything you’ve ever said / And everything you always do. Alright, it needs some work. But the point is, Beyoncé, queen of all things, just announced that she is expecting twins, and the entire world won’t stop freaking out about it (including us).

And after seeing a zillion pictures of the singer-slash-actress splashed across our social media channels for 24 hours, we remembered just how awesome Beyoncé’s beauty choices have been throughout the years, from her Destiny Child days to her red-carpet wins. So in honor of Queen Bey’s twins and overall awesomeness, we rounded up our 21 favorite beauty looks from over the years, so you, too, can have major nostalgia and warm-and-fuzzy feels. Scroll down for all of Bey and more.