10 Best Drugstore Wrinkle Creams That Actually Work

We’re about to drop some crazy facts on you: You don’t need to spend a zillion dollars or schlep to the dermatologist’s office to get rid of your fine lines, dark spots, and wrinkles. No, really. And we’re not just saying that to appeal to the masses or to make the drugstore gods happy, because nowadays, the same anti-agers (oh, hi, retinoids) that were once only available through a prescription are now found in dozens of super-elegant drugstore moisturizers, all at really affordable prices.

It sounds fishy, right? Like, if these formulas were really that great, why are people still spending hundreds of dollars on derm appointments and apothecary concoctions? Because they’re fools! OK, not really, but had they talked with us first, they’d have known that these new creams from cult-favorite brands really work, thanks to their gentle-yet-effective levels of retinoids, vitamins C and E, and peptides.

No, you won’t see results overnight—just like with any anti-aging product, it takes at least a few weeks for your skin cells to turnover, meaning you won’t really notice a major difference for a few months, but pick one of these moisturizers, stick with it, and we promise your skin will look and feel drastically smoother over time. So click through to see our 10 favorite drugstore anti-agers, and feel free to take a trip to the drugstore immediately.