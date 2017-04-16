StyleCaster
10 Best Drugstore Wrinkle Creams That Actually Work

10 Best Drugstore Wrinkle Creams That Actually Work

10 Best Drugstore Wrinkle Creams That Actually Work
We’re about to drop some crazy facts on you: You don’t need to spend a zillion dollars or schlep to the dermatologist’s office to get rid of your fine lines, dark spots, and wrinkles. No, really. And we’re not just saying that to appeal to the masses or to make the drugstore gods happy, because nowadays, the same anti-agers (oh, hi, retinoids) that were once only available through a prescription are now found in dozens of super-elegant drugstore moisturizers, all at really affordable prices.

It sounds fishy, right? Like, if these formulas were really that great, why are people still spending hundreds of dollars on derm appointments and apothecary concoctions? Because they’re fools! OK, not really, but had they talked with us first, they’d have known that these new creams from cult-favorite brands really work, thanks to their gentle-yet-effective levels of retinoids, vitamins C and E, and peptides.

No, you won’t see results overnight—just like with any anti-aging product, it takes at least a few weeks for your skin cells to turnover, meaning you won’t really notice a major difference for a few months, but pick one of these moisturizers, stick with it, and we promise your skin will look and feel drastically smoother over time. So click through to see our 10 favorite drugstore anti-agers, and feel free to take a trip to the drugstore immediately.

For dry, aging skin that's riddled with dark spots...
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Moisturizer, $20.49; at Neutrogena

For wrinkled skin that's a little too sensitive...
RoC Retinol Correxion Sensitive Night Cream, $19.99; at Target

For aging skin that's lost its dewy glow...
Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream, $8.99; at Target

For aging skin that needs some TLC during the day...
CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream SPF30, $23.99; at Ulta

For aging skin that feels a bit saggy...
Garnier SkinActive Ultra-Lift Anti-Wrinkle Firming Night Cream, $14.99; at Garnier

For dry skin with fine lines...
Boots No7 Lift & Luminate Night Cream, $24.99; at Ulta

For normal-to-dry skin that's riddled with wrinkles...
L'Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 45+ Moisturizer, $9.99; at L'Oreal Paris

For dry, sensitive skin that needs a touch of line-reducing magic...
Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream, $26.99; at Olay

For straight-up wrinkled skin that needs a quick fix...
Derma E Anti-Wrinkle Vitamin A Retinyl Palmitate Crème, $11.99; at Target

For wrinkled skin that wants to feel firmer...
L'Oreal Paris RevitaLift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Face & Neck Cream, $17.99; at L'Oreal Paris

