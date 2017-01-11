Check Out the Most Popular Workout Music Worldwide

Whether your New Year’s resolution was to volunteer, read, or exercise more, it’s safe to say that you can never have too much motivation to work out. Personally, a super-comfy sports bra, cool new pair of leggings, or kickass playlist can mean the difference between me phoning it in at the gym or putting in the effort to work up a real sweat—and enjoy myself, to boot.

On that note, Spotify’s recently-revealed top workout music trends arrived just in time for those of us looking to step our fitness game up a notch in 2017. A few highlights: Drake, Eminem, Kanye, and Rihanna dominate workout playlists; the all-time most popular exercise playlist is called “Dance Workout,” and the countries that stream the most workout music globally are Norway, Iceland, and Sweden (blond, blue-eyed overachievers!). For more deets on the top songs, artists, and playlists to get sweaty to, scroll down.

Top Workout Playlists

1. Dance Workout

2. Power Workout

3. Cardio

4. Para Entrenar

5. Workout Twerkout

6. Workout Remix

7. Latin Dance Cardio

8. Electro Workout

9. Workout

10. The Rock Workout

Top Workout Artists

1. Drake

2. Eminem

3. Kanye West

4. Rihanna

5. Calvin Harris

6. The Weeknd

7. The Chainsmokers

8. Beyoncé

9. Sia

10. David Guetta

Top Workout Songs

1. Eminem, “‘Till I Collapse”

2. Kanye West, “POWER”

3. Drake, “Jumpman”

4. The Chainsmokers, “Closer”

5. Calvin Harris, “This is What You Came For”

6. Rihanna, “Work”

7. Sia , “Cheap Thrills”

8. The Weeknd, “Starboy”

9. Beyoncé, “7/11”

10. David Guetta, “Hey Mama”