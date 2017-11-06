StyleCaster
The 10 Best Winter Lip Balms, Period

by
Photo: ImaxTree

There are three very important (and practical) beauty lessons I learned at an early age. Never walk out the door without brushing your teeth. Keep a mini deodorant in your purse. And lastly: don’t get caught out here with dry lips. Ashy elbows and knees can be easily hidden, but chapped lips can’t be disguised by a long sleeve shirt or pair of jeans.

So, I’ve trained myself to keep lip balms almost everywhere I go; at my work desk, in the gym locker, near the coffee table, on my nightstand…you get it. My lips are precious cargo that get VIP treatment 24/7 and because of my obsessive compulsive habit, I’ve morphed into both a lip balm hoarder and expert. Sure, I keep some way longer than I should, but now, I can save you the time of searching for one. Ahead, I’ve gathered what I consider the 10 best lip treatments out there; from a tinted newbie to a drugstore favorite.

1 of 10
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask
The Ultra-Hydrator: Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask

When you really want to lay it on thick, this ultra soothing balm will shield your lips from the cold like a warm winter coat. Oh, and it's also made with resveratrol, the same antioxidants found in red wine. Yum!

$26, at Sephora

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Avene Cold Cream Lip Balm
The Soother: Avene Cold Cream Nourishing Lip Balm

If you've ever removed your makeup with a cold cream, then you'll love the same cooling sensation delivered by this emollient-heavy lip treatment.

$14, at Avene

Photo: Avene
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Caudalie French Kiss Balm
The Tinted Newbie: Caudalie French Kiss Lip Balm

Pucker up to the newest addition to this French brand's color collection; a balm that can easily replace your lipstick, all while providing the moisture of a traditional lip treatment.

$18, at Caudalie

Photo: Caudalie
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Glossier Balm Dot Com
The Instagrammable Fave: Glossier Balm Dotcom

This multi-tasker is already a cult favorite, with its picture perfect, millennial pink packaging and array of lip-smacking flavors.

$12, at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Paula's Choice Treatment Balm
The SPF Saver: Paula's Choice Lip + Body Treatment Balm

Another multi-tasker that can be used from head-to-toe, but with the added benefit of sun protection; something that should always be a part of your beauty routine.

$15, at Paula's Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Smith's Rosebud Salve
The Drugstore Classic: Smith's Rosebud Salve

This century-old classic does everything from moisturizing lips to highlighting cheekbones and even soothing nail cuticles.

$6, at Ulta Beauty

Photo: Rosebud Perfume Co.
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Vaseline Rosy Lips
The One That's Good Enough to Eat: Vaseline's Rosy Lips

Vaseline's lip balm roster is too big to keep up with, but we're forever devoted to this finger-lickin' good version.

$1.89, at Target

Photo: Vaseline
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Sara Happ Plump & Prime
The Plumper: Sara Happ Plump & Prime Lip Airbrush

Unlike most plumpers that leave you with that tingly and slightly painful feeling, this one is on the gentler side, and also creates an airbrush effect as it blurs fine lines.

$28, at Sara Happ

Photo: Sara Happ
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | Sephora Lip Scrub & Balm
The Power Scrub: Sephora Collection Lip Balm & Scrub

Can't get that stubborn lipstick off? This affordable gem will remove it in one swipe and moisturize the lips directly after, so they're not left feeling sore and dry.

$6, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Best Winter Lip Balms | The Dirt Dirty Balm
The Eco-Friendly Alternative: The Dirt Dirty Balm

A powerhouse combo of coconut oil, beeswax, ghee, vitamin A and E work together to coat your lips in next level moisture you won't need to reapply throughout the day.

$10, at The Dirt

Photo: The Dirt

