15 Best Waterproof Summer Makeup Products You Won’t Sweat Off

Ah, summer—a time for under-boob sweat, perpetually oily hair, and shiny skin that manages to melt off even your longest-lasting makeup by the time get to your desk. Oh, and beaches, swimming, blah, blah, blah. Listen, the summer kind of sucks for your beauty routine, and we are way too familiar with the deep hatred that is seeing your eyeliner smudged beneath your eyes and your foundation caked into your fine lines after barely being outside. Thankfully, the makeup overlords have blessed the world with an entire arsenal of ridiculously excellent sweat-proof, waterproof, and smudge-proof makeup products that really, really work.

No, we’re not talking about the chalky, heavy formulas of your childhood that could survive a nuclear war, but new lightweight, creamy, and surprisingly hydrating foundations, eyeliners, lipsticks, and eyeshadows that truly won’t budge until you wash them away. Which means you can feel free to prance around some hot parks, romp in the ocean, or simply take a sweaty bus to work this summer without worrying about makeup running down your face like in a horror film. And that feels pretty cool to us. Click through to see our new summer favorites, below!