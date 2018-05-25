The Beauty Products a Top Travel Blogger Never Leaves Home Without

The more frustrating part of any travel experience is trying to organize your bag in a way that leaves room for the beauty products you’ll actually need. While you may not be packing your entire vanity, there’s still a substantial number of things that are required for a trip, such as your standard shampoo, face moisturizer, and baseline makeup essentials. And the challenge becomes even more frustrating if you’re limited to a carry-on that has to go through TSA.

Not only do you have to downsize the number of products you’re packing, but each one has to stay under 3.1 oz, too. If you’re someone who doesn’t travel much and visiting your destination for the first time ever, knowing where to start can be daunting. So we recruited someone who practically lives out of a suitcase for help. Rene Daniella‘s OwnByFemme is by far one of the most popular travel sites out today. With hundreds of thousands of followers across social media, she’s become a go-to resource for how to make the best fashion, beauty, and wellness choices while literally living on the go.

Ahead are the products she never leaves home without, no matter her destination, along with a reason you should pack them too.

Olay Daily Facials

“I can’t stress skin care enough. After drinking water, the most important thing in your skin-care routine is how you cleanse. Be it fresh off a flight or right after a workout, with a touch of water these little cloths will take off your makeup and leave your skin clean and fresh!”

$6.99 at Target

Bumble and bumble Invisible Oil Primer

“Smells like heaven and has UVA/ UVB protection in it, which saves my curls in the summertime. I probably wash my hair every three days or so and will do this routine in the middle. Head scarf at night. It’s super light so no worries about product build up.”

$28 at Bumble and bumble

Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils Hair Milk

“I keep a moisturizing hair spray with me on the beach to keep my hair from looking thirsty. The Hair Milk is perfect. Spray it on every few hours if you’re laying in the sun. It makes such a difference.”

$10.86 at Walmart

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Mud Mask

“It’s really important to detox and moisturize to restore your skin after travels. It’s insane how drying a long flight can be! The combination of raw shea butter and African black soap help to cleanse and smooth dry tired skin!”

$15.99 at SheaMoisture

Caress Body Wash

“They have the BEST fragrances to choose from! I literally traveled all the way to Paris with them last year to learn exactly how they create their scents so I KNOW how much goes into it. And it’s a lot. If you like a little fragrance, next time you’re re-upping on body wash give them a try for a little bit of smell-good.”