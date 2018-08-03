StyleCaster
The Best Types of Bangs for Curly, Straight, Wavy & Kinky-Curly Hair

The Best Types of Bangs for Curly, Straight, Wavy & Kinky-Curly Hair

Photo: Getty Images.

We firmly believe that the best type of bangs is any type of bangs. Hear us out: Bangs are just so… cool (told you we’d have a solid reason), and if you don’t believe us, just ask fashion editor Hilary George-Parkin, who struts into the office every day with bangs a-flyin’, and a billion people “ooh”-ing and “aah”-ing behind her.

MORE: How to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: 15 Celebrity-Inspired Ways

We’ll admit bangs are kind of high-maintenance, particularly when temps rise above 80 degrees, but in case you haven’t noticed, we’re heading into fall and winter, which means it’ll cool off soon enough (we hope).

So if you’ve been on the fence about finally making the chop (do it), we’re here to persuade you through the use of very pretty, very dreamy and very aesthetically pleasing pictures of bangs.

alice mccall bbt f18 007 The Best Types of Bangs for Curly, Straight, Wavy & Kinky Curly Hair

Photo: ImaxTree.

MORE: A Definitive Guide to Bangs

We’ve rounded up a silly amount of awe-inspiring bangs photos, and then broke them down into five different categories (wispy, curly, blunt, side-swept and parted) to help you pinpoint the exact styles you love and the exact styles you’ll want to show to your hairstylist and say, “Not this.”

A version of this article was originally published in October 2016.

STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Parted Bangs
Parted Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Side-Swept Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Types of Bangs | Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree.

