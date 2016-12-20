The 25 Best Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were Travel-Size

The countdown to GTFO of town for the holidays is on, which means you’re only days away from your annual last-minute, chaotic, why-didn’t-I-plan-better night of packing. Remember last year, when you realized you had zero travel containers, so you squeezed your favorite body wash into a plastic baggie? (No? Just us? Cool). Or the year before that, when you stopped at the drugstore on the way to the airport and bought a bunch of generic, travel-size shampoos and conditioners, which gave you a week of bad-hair days?

Hey, we’re not throwing shade at the drugstore-brand mini toothpaste or the three-in-one face cleanser, but you’re taking a vacation from your life, not a vacation from awesome-looking skin and hair. So why settle for second- (or, let’s be honest, seventh-) best, when there are literally zillions of mini versions of cult-classics, like Clinique moisturizer and Bumble and Bumble hairspray, that you can test out, fall in love with, and then promptly buy the full-size version of as soon as you get home?

So we did the tireless work of finding the best of the best products that are anything but boring. And don’t worry—all of these babies (no, seriously, they’re literally teeny tiny babies) are less than 3.4 oz bottles, so you won’t start your trip with an impromptu TSA frisking. Keep reading to see our favorites, and then stock up a.s.a.p.