10 Hardcore Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish

There are few things more heartbreaking than spending your hard-earned money on a manicure, only to have it chip after a single day of wear — which is why we rely so heavily on finding the best top coat nail polish possible.

In the endless search for a way to make our manicures worthwhile, we’ve hunted down every top coat out there to see which would last the longest, prevent chips, and keep our tips shiny.

Whether you go for an anti-chip, a quick dry, a gel, or all three in one polish, the top coat you use should be high quality — even if the polish color you use isn’t. Remember to file your nails, use a cuticle cream and a base coat, and reapply your top coat every three days or so for the longest lasting manicure possible. Take a look at our picks for the 10 best top coats on the market.