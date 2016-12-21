StyleCaster
10 Hardcore Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish

10 Hardcore Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish

10 Hardcore Top Coats for Long-Lasting Polish
There are few things more heartbreaking than spending your hard-earned money on a manicure, only to have it chip after a single day of wear — which is why we rely so heavily on finding the best top coat nail polish possible.

In the endless search for a way to make our manicures worthwhile, we’ve hunted down every top coat out there to see which would last the longest, prevent chips, and keep our tips shiny.

Whether you go for an anti-chip, a quick dry, a gel, or all three in one polish, the top coat you use should be high quality — even if the polish color you use isn’t. Remember to file your nails, use a cuticle cream and a base coat, and reapply your top coat every three days or so for the longest lasting manicure possible. Take a look at our picks for the 10 best top coats on the market.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat

For a  top coat that dries almost instantly and won't break the bank, Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Anti-Chip Top Coat ($4.99) is by far your best bet.

OPI RapiDry Top Coat
OPI RapiDry Top Coat

OPI RapiDry Top Coat ($13.95) offers high gloss shine with minimal dry time—plus, it keeps your manicure from chipping for days.

Deborah Lippmann Addicted to Speed Top Coat
Deborah Lippmann Addicted to Speed Top Coat

Addicted, indeed: Deborah Lippmann Addicted to Speed Top Coat ($20) dries completely in the time it takes to make a snarky joke about the name.

CND Shellac UV Top Coat
CND Shellac UV Top Coat

For a tough-as-nails shellac finish without the salon treatment, CND Shellac UV Top Coat ($15.99) is our go-to.

Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher
Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher

Matte nails are way more than just a trend—they're an easy way to get an effortlessly cool look. Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher ($10) makes scoring the flat texture even easier.

butter LONDON Hardwear P.D. Quick Topcoat
butter LONDON Hardwear P.D. Quick Topcoat

We're obsessed with all things butter LONDON, and the butter LONDON Hardwear P.D. Quick Topcoat ($19) is no exception. For a quick-drying hard finish that won't give up easily, we love this lacquer.

Revlon Extra Life No Chip Top Coat
Revlon Extra Life No Chip Top Coat

Drugstore beauty at its finest: Revlon Extra Life No Chip Top Coat ($7) is worth every bit of bang for your buck.

Orly Sec'n Dry Top Coat
Orly Sec'n Dry Top Coat

Orly Sec'n Dry Top Coat ($8.59) is a perennial favorite among editors—it does exactly as promised, and lasts for days while drying in seconds.

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat

Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat ($9.95) is more than just a cult favorite—it's a must have among in-the-know beauty lovers.

Julep Oxygen Performance Top Coat
Julep Oxygen Performance Top Coat

Fast-drying, long-wearing, and packed with nail-nourishing ingredients? Julep Oxygen Performance Top Coat ($18) has everything.

