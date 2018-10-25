13 Best-Selling Toners to Use Between Your Cleanser and Moisturizer

For the longest time, so many of us were scratching our heads wondering, “What does face toner even DO?” other than make our skin sting and feel tight. Those would be the “old school” toners, as it were. Now there’s a new generation designed to be moisturizing, as well as clarifying, rather than strictly astringent.
Total opposites, right? Sort of. Toners in general are meant to balance the pH of your skin, calm irritation and, of course, ward off any pesky blemishes by removing excess grime your cleanser doesn’t catch. Specialized ones can also exfoliate, brighten, and even tone and hydrate. The world is your toner oyster. Here’s a mix of best-selling faves that do some or all of the above.
Originally published April 2015. Updated October 2018.
SK-II Facial Treatment Essence
This face treatment has been around for almost 40 years and celebs (including the award-winning Cate Blanchett) swear by it for supple skin and a brighter glow.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Toner
This alcohol-free post-cleanser is formulated with a host of hydrating ingredients, including apricot kernel and avocado oils, vitamin E and the multitasker squalane.
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner
Yes, it's actually formulated with real rose petals, in addition to rose fruit extract and hyaluronic acid so your skin can retain this newfound moisture.
Milk Makeup Matcha Toner
Not only is it the world's first solid toner (at least as far as we're concerned), it's also formulated with kombucha, matcha tea and witch hazel to clear whatever debris is left over from your first cleanse.
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
This top seller was recently named one of 10 K-beauty products of the year by Soko Glam, due in part to a high concentration of licorice, which is a natural skin brightener.
Thayers Unscented Toning Towelettes
The towelette version of this classic drugstore liquid toner is just as effective and made with the same ingredients (witch hazel, aloe vera) to revitalize the skin without stripping its natural moisture levels.
Ole Henriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner
It's a top seller at Sephora, and for good reason. A custom blend of green tea, eucalyptus, algae and Irish moss extracts delivers natural antiseptic benefits, while a blend of AHAs and BHAs controls oil production.
Mario Badescu Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Due to the addition of rosewater to this witch hazel formula, sensitive skin types can also benefit from the skin re-balancing benefits of this liquid treatment.
Neutrogena Oil- and Alcohol-Free Facial Toner
A must-try for those prone to inflammation and redness, this toner is free of drying alcohol and instead made with mild purifiers to refresh the skin.
Paula's Choice Skin-Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner
Lightweight and gentle enough for twice daily use, this liquid formula is made with plant extracts and niacinamide to rid the face of excess oil.
Son & Park Beauty Water
In addition to cleansing the skin, this K-beauty cult favorite also utilizes willow bark and papaya extract to gently slough away dead skin cells.
Pixi Glow Tonic
What isn't there to love about a toner that has glycolic acid for exfoliation, aloe vera for hydration and ginseng to promote circulation?
PCA Skin Hydrating Toner
What makes this one a big glass of water for the skin? Evening primrose oil moisturizes the skin, while a bevy of fruit extracts swoop in to retain it.
