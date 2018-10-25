13 Best-Selling Toners to Use Between Your Cleanser and Moisturizer

For the longest time, so many of us were scratching our heads wondering, “What does face toner even DO?” other than make our skin sting and feel tight. Those would be the “old school” toners, as it were. Now there’s a new generation designed to be moisturizing, as well as clarifying, rather than strictly astringent.

Total opposites, right? Sort of. Toners in general are meant to balance the pH of your skin, calm irritation and, of course, ward off any pesky blemishes by removing excess grime your cleanser doesn’t catch. Specialized ones can also exfoliate, brighten, and even tone and hydrate. The world is your toner oyster. Here’s a mix of best-selling faves that do some or all of the above.

Originally published April 2015. Updated October 2018.