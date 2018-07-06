StyleCaster
Temporary Hair-Color Products for Those Who Easily Get Bored

Temporary Hair-Color Products for Those Who Easily Get Bored

Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER

Committing to a new hair color is, well, a big commitment. In lieu of that, we’ve got plenty of temporary options that now go beyond the box treatments that line drugstore aisles. From Manic Panic’s cult-favorite creams to Splat’s new vegan and cruelty-free brush-in formula, it seems brands are never done discovering new ways to test out shades, and quite honestly, it always keeps us on our toes.

MORE: The Super-Simple Hair Color Chart for Every Shade Imaginable

And what better time for a refresher on the latest and greatest options than festival season, a time when concert-goers typically count temporary hair color as part of their festival get-up and summer beauty aesthetic? Ahead, we’ve gathered the brands making a colorful splash with their top-selling dyes. Take your pick.

STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Joico Color Butter
Joico Color Butter

Nicole Richie and a slew of other celebs swear by this creamy concoction to temporarily add color to their hair without damaging side effects.

$19.99 at Ulta

Photo: Joico
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Color Bombz Air Head Pink
Beyond the Zone Color Bombz

Available in bold, vibrant shades, this spray-on color is your best option for parties or simply trying something different.

$5.99 at Amazon

Photo: Beyond the Zone
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Bumble and bumble Bb Color Stick
Bb Color Stick

Cover up roots and/or simply experiment with a new, natural-looking shade using this applicator.

$26 at Bumble and bumble

Photo: Bumble and bumble.
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Hush Prism Airbrush Spray
Hush Prism Airbrush Spray

Spray onto your hair and brush through to blend any of these bold rainbow shades.

$24 at Sephora

Photo: Hush
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Foamo Meteor Holographic Hair Foam
Foamo Meteor Holographic Hair Foam

Apply this foam to your hair and watch as the shades shift while you're in the sunlight.

$22 at IGK

Photo: IGK
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Kristin Ess Temporary Tint
Kristin Ess Temporary Tint

Best suited for pre-lighted or blonde hair, this rose-gold tint is the first of its kind to be made for in-shower application.

$12 at Kristin Ess

Photo: Kristin Ess
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Lime Crime Unicorn Hair
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair

A cult favorite in hair-color circles, Lime Crime's hero product comes in a hefty number of shades and is also a vegan formula.

$16 at Lime Crime

Photo: Lime Crime
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Colorista Spray
Loreal Colorista Spray

Festival-goers who want something they can wash out at the end of the day will love this easy-to-apply color.

$9.99 at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Creamtone Manic Panic
Manic Panic Creamtone Hair Color

No peroxide required to transform your hair using this temporary cream color.

$13.99 at Manic Panic

Photo: Manic Panic
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Son of a Beach Ombré Spray
OUAI Haircare Sun of a Beach Ombré Spray

Made with lemon-infused coconut water and pineapple juice, this spray-in lightener adds brightness to dull hair or kicks up an existing dye job.

$24 at Ouai

Photo: Ouai
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Punky Colour Mood Switch
Punky Colour Mood Switch

You get two colors in one with this product. Temporarily change your hair to one color; apply heat, and it changes to another! Wash it out the same day so you can try another color combo tomorrow.

$14.99 at Target

Photo: Punky Colour
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Temporary Color Highlight Spray
Streaks 'n Tips Temporary Color Highlight Spray

This oldie but goodie is great for adding streaks or highlights throughout the hair.

$7.49 at Amazon

Photo: Streaks 'N Tips
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Color Kissed Hairspray
Colorsmash Color Kissed Hairspray

A nutrient-rich hair spray that delivers color without the crunch.

$20 at Colorsmash

Photo: Colorsmash
STYLECASTER | Temporary Hair Color Products | Splat 1 Wash
Splat Rebellious Colors 1 Wash Temporary Color

This brush-in formula is made with a conditioning base that's gentle and moisturizing so you needn't worry about the color leaving you with more damage.

$8.99 at Splat

Photo: Splat

