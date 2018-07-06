Temporary Hair-Color Products for Those Who Easily Get Bored

Committing to a new hair color is, well, a big commitment. In lieu of that, we’ve got plenty of temporary options that now go beyond the box treatments that line drugstore aisles. From Manic Panic’s cult-favorite creams to Splat’s new vegan and cruelty-free brush-in formula, it seems brands are never done discovering new ways to test out shades, and quite honestly, it always keeps us on our toes.

And what better time for a refresher on the latest and greatest options than festival season, a time when concert-goers typically count temporary hair color as part of their festival get-up and summer beauty aesthetic? Ahead, we’ve gathered the brands making a colorful splash with their top-selling dyes. Take your pick.