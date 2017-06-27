The 7 Best Sunscreens Real Moms Swear By

We get it, we get it—sunscreen is a nonnegotiable. And even though we know that wearing an SPF every single day is one of the only ways to prevent wrinkles, dark spots, and skin cancers (like melanoma, which one person dies of every 54 minutes), the clogged pores, zits, and ghost-like casts that often come along with them have lead us to, uh, “forget” to use it in our daily beauty routines one too many times. Which is why we’ve officially committed ourselves to tracking down the sunscreens that your skin will actually love—‘cause trust us, they do exist. And what better way to find the most effective, no-bullshit formulas than by picking the brains of the busiest, most hard-working women who have a way of getting you to do the things you just don’t wanna do: moms.

Because as much as much as your stubborn inner child hates to admit, moms, more or less, always have a way of knowing best. So, after talking to dermatologists, makeup artists, and stay-at-home moms, we’ve discovered seven sunscreens that not only straight-up kill the UV-ray blocking game, but hydrate and soothe skin without causing zits or a greasy residue, including a makeup-setting powder, a creamy lip balm, and a lightweight hair mist. See all seven products ahead, and get ready to slather on one of these bad boys every day for the rest of your life.