The 7 Best Face Sunscreens For Your Skin Type

The 7 Best Face Sunscreens For Your Skin Type

by
The 7 Best Face Sunscreens For Your Skin Type
Photo: Getty Images

We all know that every morning before you step outside, you slather on a thick layer of sunscreen, right? We mean, you wouldn’t dare disobey the laws of the world by going near sunlight with at least SPF 30 on, RIGHT? We’re going to choose to believe that you’re nodding your head right now, because despite the fact it’s often skipped in beauty routines (shame, shame, shame), it’s literally the one thing preventing you from getting dark spots, wrinkles, and, you know, skin cancer. Don’t roll your eyes—one in five Americans will get skin cancer in their life time, and if you’re not wearing sunscreen, you’re pretty much asking to be part of the statistic.

But we digress. We’re fully aware that much of the population has a deep-seeded vendetta against sunscreen, claiming they hate the greasy texture, the noxious smell, or the fact that it allegedly clogs pores and causes zits. Welp, if this were 1980, you’d have a point. But welcome to 2017, a time where sunscreens lightweight, cosmetically elegant, and geared toward your skin concerns, whether that’s super-sensitive, ridiculously oily, or so acne-prone, the sight of sunscreen breaks you out. Yes, your quest for the perfect facial sunscreen ends here, because we’ve rounded up seven formulas that are so damn moisturizing, healing, and correcting, that you’ll never go back to your sunscreen-less days again.

If you have oily skin...
Dermalogica Oil Free Matte SPF 30, $52; at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
If you have skin that loves to break out...
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $32; at Dermstore

Photo: EltaMD
If you have super-sensitive skin...
Avène Mineral Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+, $28; at Avène

Photo: Avène
If you have dry skin that begs for moisture...
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen With Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $8.19; at Target

Photo: Aveeno
If you have blah, dull skin...
IPKN Big Apple Sun Cream, $28; at Birchbox

Photo: IPKN
If you have skin that hates the feeling of sunscreen...
Amarte Ultra Veil Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50 Plus, $56; at Dermstore

Photo: Amarte
If you have dark marks or a ruddy complexion…
It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $38; at Ulta [editor's note: It's tinted, like concealer!]

Photo: It Cosmetics

We can't promise you'll look like this model if you wear sunscreen, but you'll be pretty damn close.

Photo: ImaxTree

