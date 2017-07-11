StyleCaster
Your Excuse to Not Wear SPF on Your Face Ends With These Sunscreens

Your Excuse to Not Wear SPF on Your Face Ends With These Sunscreens

If you gave us a nickel for every time we heard someone say, “I never wear sunscreen,” we’d be rich enough to buy Sephora. (Okay, maybe not Sephora, but we’d have a ton of cash.) But if you’re one of those people who has shunned SPF, you need to run right out and get the best sunscreen for your face, ASAP.

MORE: The 7 Best Sunscreens for Dry Skin

Despite the fact that we all know the risks of sun damage—melanoma, sun spots, accelerated aging and wrinkles, and more—so many people refuse to wear sunscreen on a regular basis. Why? Many times, because of the way it feels.

MORE: The 7 Best Non-Greasy, Non-Shiny Sunscreens for Oily Skin

For women who are already using moisturizer in the morning any way, it just makes good sense to use a sunscreen moisturizer. In the past, the typical sunscreen consistency was thick and it left your skin greasy, but the new class of facial sunscreens has solved that problem entirely. Above, we’ve pulled together the best, newest sunscreens for your face that will make wearing SPF your new favorite daily routine. After you try them, you’ll have no excuse to not protect your skin.

Originally published May 2014. Updated July 2017.

Try these sunscreens for your face, and you'll never make an excuse to not wear SPF again.

With an SPF over 50 and a finish that feels like you're wearing nothing, this BB face lotion from L'Oreal is just what we all want in a sunscreen.

Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer With Sunscreen SPF 15 is meant for your face, but we always wind up applying it to our neck and hands, too. With a different formula for different skin types, this SPF lotion won't make you break out.

This SPF from MD Solar Sciences is mineral based and naturally derived, plus it's specifically formulated for acne prone skin or skin with rosacea. Basically, if you use sensitive skin or acne as an excuse to not apply sunscreen, you're definitely out of excuses now.

Photo: Sephora

Trusted for years to protect us from the sun, this Coppertone oil-free sunscreen is made just for your face. Plus, at the drugstore price of less than $7, you won't break the bank.

Photo: Target

A mineral sunscreen that's got just a bit of tint to it, La Roche-Posay's sunscreen fluid protects you from the sun and feels like you're wearing nothing.

Photo: Ulta

A complex shield from the harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun, Shiseido's protection cream with WetForce works to hydrate your skin as it protects. Genius.

Packed with Clinique's Solar Smart complex, this face cream triggers an anti-aging repair process as it protects skin from the sun's damaging rays. Talk about a multi-tasker!

Photo: Sephora

First of all, Supergoop City Sunscreen feels like practically nothing because it comes in serum form. Then add in the fact that it not only protects your face from the sun's rays, but also from environmental stresses and we're in.

Photo: Sephora

