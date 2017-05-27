StyleCaster
Share

The 7 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin That Won’t Break You Out

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 7 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin That Won’t Break You Out

by
2 Shares
The 7 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin That Won’t Break You Out
9 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Using sunscreen is a lot like eating vegetables: You know it’s good for you, you know you need it, you know your mom’s obsessed with it, and yet, ugh. Just ugh. Because sunscreen can be a weirdly intimidating product to slather on your skin, especially if you’ve ever dealt with sensitivity, oiliness, clogged pores, or, most frustrating of all, breakouts. We get it—if you have acne-prone skin, you absolutely do not need some thick, heavy, pore-clogging sunscreen destroying your already angry skin.

MORE: Here’s Exactly How Lily Collins Gets Her Glowy, Perfect Skin

Why is why we’ve gone ahead and dug through the trillions of sunscreens currently on the market to find the formulas that are truly worthy enough to hang with your acne-prone complexion, without making breaking you out, like sunscreens with anti-aging ingredients, mattifying finishes, and tinted formulas. Basically, you have no reason not to use sunscreen on your face this summer, which is a good thing, considering one person dies of melanoma every 54 minutes. Yup. So click through to see our favorite formulas, and get slathering!

MORE: The Internet is Obsessed with This Oil for Curing Acne

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55
Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55, $11.99; at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen, $33.50; at La Roche-Posay

Photo: La Roche-Posay
MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30
MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30

MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30, $32; at MDSolarSciences

Photo: MDSolarSciences
Suntegrity "5 in 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Suntegrity "5 in 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Suntegrity "5 in 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen - Tinted, Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $45; at Suntegrity

 

Photo: Suntegrity
EltaMD UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45
EltaMD UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45

EltaMD UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45, $25; at EltaMD

Photo: EltaMD
Avène Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (Face & Body)
Avène Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (Face & Body)

Avène Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (Face & Body), $30; at Avène

Photo: Avène
Cōtz Face Natural SPF 40
Cōtz Face Natural SPF 40

Cōtz Face Natural SPF 40, $16.99; at Target

Photo: Cōtz
Murad Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Murad Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Murad Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $48; at Murad

Photo: Murad
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 7 Best Korean Anti-Aging Beauty Products That Work

The 7 Best Korean Anti-Aging Beauty Products That Work
  • Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55
  • La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen
  • MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30
  • Suntegrity "5 in 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen SPF 30
  • EltaMD UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45
  • Avène Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (Face & Body)
  • Cōtz Face Natural SPF 40
  • Murad Anti-Aging Moisturizer
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share