The 7 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin That Won’t Break You Out

Using sunscreen is a lot like eating vegetables: You know it’s good for you, you know you need it, you know your mom’s obsessed with it, and yet, ugh. Just ugh. Because sunscreen can be a weirdly intimidating product to slather on your skin, especially if you’ve ever dealt with sensitivity, oiliness, clogged pores, or, most frustrating of all, breakouts. We get it—if you have acne-prone skin, you absolutely do not need some thick, heavy, pore-clogging sunscreen destroying your already angry skin.

Why is why we’ve gone ahead and dug through the trillions of sunscreens currently on the market to find the formulas that are truly worthy enough to hang with your acne-prone complexion, without making breaking you out, like sunscreens with anti-aging ingredients, mattifying finishes, and tinted formulas. Basically, you have no reason not to use sunscreen on your face this summer, which is a good thing, considering one person dies of melanoma every 54 minutes. Yup. So click through to see our favorite formulas, and get slathering!