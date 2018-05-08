StyleCaster
22 Summer Haircuts That’ll Make You Want to Go Shorter, Stat

22 Summer Haircuts That'll Make You Want to Go Shorter, Stat

Rachel Krause
by
Best Summer Haircuts
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The best things in life are the ones you don’t overthink—and that includes the strange magic of the impulse haircut. (Except for bangs. I strongly advise against getting bangs without first carefully weighing the outcome.)

A good haircut can be transformative in and of itself, true, but there’s a certain supplementary confidence in being, like, “I’m just going to go do this thing without worrying about it too much,” and then doing it. See? Done.

MORE: The 20 Best Celebrity Blunt Haircuts

For some evolutionary reason (blood pressure?), warmer weather makes everyone lose their minds a little, and bad ideas suddenly start to seem like excellent life choices. Those are your impulses speaking, and heat really brings ’em out—so for a safe alternative, look to a major haircut.

MORE: 60 Haircuts to Copy If You’re Bored with Your Current ‘Do

Go ahead; chop it right off. And, no, you don’t have to as short as a pixie—but you can if you want to! Any one of the 22 following summer shoulder-length-and-shorter haircuts will make you feel like a badass, even if the only thrill you’ll get this season is the one you get when you leave the office at 2 p.m. on a Summer Friday. (It’s the little things.)

A version of this article was originally published in August 2016.

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Pin it
22 Best Hairstyles for Summer | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Danai Gurira Fade Cut
Danai Gurira's Fade Cut

Fade the sides, but keep the top voluminous and natural. Danai Gurira pulls this off flawlessly.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Jennifer Lawrence Lob
Jennifer Lawrence's Lob

Bonus points if you bleach your lob like Jennifer Lawrence, too.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Tessa Thompson Natural Hair
Tessa Thompson's Natural Hair

Go all-natural, but give it some structure, like Tessa Thompson's cut.

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Marion Cotillard Lob
Marion Cotillard's Lob

Give yourself long bangs and layers (like Marion Cotillard's cut) to give your hair more volume, making it easier to style.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Lupita Nyong'o Shaved Head
Lupita Nyong'o's Shaved Head

Pull a Lupita Nyong'o, and shave it all off. (Well, most of it.)

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Eva Riccobono Bob
Eva Riccobono's Bob

Pull off this wavy 'do with Eva Riccobono's bob with long layers.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Agyness Deyn Bob
Agyness Deyn's Bob

Go shorter with Agyness Deyn's bob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Charlize Lob Asymmetrical Lob
Charlize Theron's Asymmetrical Lob

The asymmetrical lob seen on Charlize Theron is great for any hair type.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Edie Campbell Bangs & Lob
Edie Campbell's Bangs & Lob

Behold: the bangs-and-lob combo, as pulled off by Edie Campbell.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Arizona Muse Lob
Arizona Muse's Lob

Arizona Muse pulls off this summer lob effortlessly.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Emilia Clarke Lob
Emilia Clarke's Lob

Emilia Clarke's lob gives us young Miley Cyrus vibes.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Jourdan Dunn Lob
Jourdan Dunn's Lob

Want a precise, structured cut? Go with Jourdan Dunn's lob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Kristen Stewart Bob
Kristen Stewart's Bob

Kristen Stewart's bob is both edgy and playful.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Leigh Lezark Blunt Lob
Leigh Lezark's Blunt Lob

Keep the length above your shoulders, like Leigh Lezark's blunt lob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Lily James Lob
Lily James' Lob

Next time you're at the salon, ask for the Lily James lob.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Michelle Williams Wispy Bangs
Michelle Williams' Wispy Bangs

Keep the bangs light and wispy, as seen on Michelle Williams.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Miranda Kerr Jaw-Length Bob
Miranda Kerr's Jaw-Length Bob

Don't be afraid to cut it short like Miranda Kerr.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Nora Zehetner Shoulder-Length Cut
Nora Zehetner's Shoulder-Length Cut

Nora Zehetner's side-part 'do is fresh and stylish.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Rose Byrne Loose Curls Lob
Rose Byrne's Loose Curls Lob

Rose Byrne's shoulder-length cut is great for easy styling.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Blunt Shoulder-Length
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Blunt Lob

Skip the layers; keep your shoulder-length hair blunt, as seen on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Sofia Coppola Lob
Sofia Coppola's Lob

Is it finally time to chop off that long mane? Go shoulder-length, as seen on Sofia Coppola.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Summer Haircuts | Vanessa Paradis Long Layers
Vanessa Paradis' Long Layers

Long layers (as seen on Vanessa Paradis) help frame your face and give your hair way more bounce.

Photo: Getty Images

