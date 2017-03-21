The 12 Best Spring Fragrances You Need to Try Immediately

Surprise! It’s International Fragrance Day, a holiday that you never knew existed and definitely weren’t excited for! But alas, it’s here, and so are we, which means it’s time to get rid of that dusty Britney Spears perfume your mom gave you in junior high and finally arm yourself with a set of truly gorgeous, holy-hell-you-smell-good fragrances that your adult ass deserves.

And before you come up with a list of reasons why you don’t need perfume, or you don’t really wear it, or “but it’s so expensive!,” just think of the fact that one of Shakespeare’s most romantic and powerful lines (“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”) was written about a scent. Clearly, there’s power in how you smell. And we love power.

But lest you find yourself overwhelmed by the insane number of fragrances on the market, we rounded up our absolute favorite, universally loved (at least by everyone in the office) perfumes for spring, broken down into easy-to-decipher categories of woody, sweet, floral, and fruity, so you have literally zero reasons not to pick up one of these bottles a.s.a.p. Click through to see our favorites, then get ready to have sonnets written about you.

Additional reporting by Marisa Petrarca