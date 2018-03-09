20 Small-Batch Beauty Brands to Try for a Cleaner Routine

Allow us to preface with this: We don’t see our Sephora shopping trips ending anytime soon. Seriously, what do you expect us to do without our Fenty Beauty foundation or Kat Von D lipstick? Yes, we have unhealthy attachments to our makeup that will take some serious rehab to let go of.

But in the meantime, we’re getting familiar with stripped-down brands that don’t compromise the safety of their ingredients for scale. As we begin to unearth more information about the way beauty products are made in the good ol’ USA, we’re realizing that, hey, maybe our skin doesn’t need all of the nasties; parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, to name a few.

Small-batch brands may be, well, small, but there are plenty of them to go around. And the best part is that most fall under the “clean beauty” category. Check out our green glossary if you have no idea what that means. If you’ve already been schooled, ahead are 20 small-batch brands that should definitely be on your radar.