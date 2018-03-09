20 Small-Batch Beauty Brands to Try for a Cleaner Routine

Allow us to preface with this: We don’t see our Sephora shopping trips ending anytime soon. Seriously, what do you expect us to do without our Fenty Beauty foundation or Kat Von D lipstick? Yes, we have unhealthy attachments to our makeup that will take some serious rehab to let go of.
But in the meantime, we’re getting familiar with stripped-down brands that don’t compromise the safety of their ingredients for scale. As we begin to unearth more information about the way beauty products are made in the good ol’ USA, we’re realizing that, hey, maybe our skin doesn’t need all of the nasties; parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, to name a few.
Small-batch brands may be, well, small, but there are plenty of them to go around. And the best part is that most fall under the “clean beauty” category. Check out our green glossary if you have no idea what that means. If you’ve already been schooled, ahead are 20 small-batch brands that should definitely be on your radar.
Aimee Raupp Beauty
Aimee Raupp utilized her work as an acupuncturist and herbalist to create this line of organic skin-care products.
Try: Organic Blemish Be-Gone Stick, $9 at Aimee Raupp Beauty
Photo:
Aimee Raupp Beauty
Aster & Bay
In 2012, Erin Hammond parlayed an interest in Western herbalism into this line of plant-based products, whose ingredients are derived from local herbs and coastlines in Scotland.
Try: Dandelion Face Grains, $11 at Aster & Bay
Photo:
Aster & Bay
Bahi Cosmetics
This small business is renowned for its magical concoction of all-natural ingredients for both skin and makeup. Its Sunflower Serum is renowned for its ability to make dark spots disappear in record time.
Try: Sunflower Sweets Serum, $22 at Bahi Cosmetics
Photo:
Bahi Cosmetics
Cecilia Wong Skincare
Dr. Wong and her team of experts work to ensure that each product is not only cruelty-free but made with raw ingredients.
Try: Black Currant Serum, $72 at Cecilia Wong Skincare
Photo:
Cecilia Wong Skincare
Earth Tu Face
Two herbalists are the beauty experts behind this 100-percent plant-based skin-care line, made with zero fillers and plenty of therapeutic benefits.
Try: Bergamot & Aloe Shower Gel, $38 at Earth Tu Face
Photo:
Earth Tu Face
Flynn & King
This Brooklyn-based gender-neutral line is chock-full of handmade organic and sustainable products for your healthiest skin.
Try: Neem & Activated Charcoal Soap, $15 at Flynn & King
Photo:
Flynn & King
Foxie Cosmetics
When she couldn't find enough products for her vegan lifestyle, Kayla Phillips decided to make them herself. Today, Foxie is a top destination for anyone who wants to veganize their skin-care routine.
Try: Oshin Face Moisturizer, $46 at Foxie Cosmetics
Photo:
Foxie Cosmetics
Jade & Fox Co.
This is a luxury beauty brand that uses food-grade ingredients to create products that look as good as they feel.
Try: Baby Face, $20 at Jade & Fox Co.
Photo:
Jade and Fox Co.
Kaliks Collective
Chemicals, synthetics, and toxins are nowhere to be found in this line of handcrafted skin and bath products.
Try: Escape Bath Soak, $48 at Kaliks Collective
Photo:
Kaliks Collective
Laurel Whole Plant Organics
The plants used in this organic, raw line are picked at their peak for "unmatched transparency, purity, and results."
Try: California Body Oil, $90 at Laurel Whole Plant Organics
Photo:
Laurel Whole Plant Organics
MCMC Fragrances
Anne and Katie McClain are the sister duo behind this Brooklyn-based brand boasting original handmade fragrances.
Noble Eau de Parfum, $95 at MCMC Fragrances
Photo:
MCMC Fragrances
Mullein & Sparrow
Anit Hora, born in India and raised in the States, handcrafts her vegan beauty line in Brooklyn.
Try: Facial Steam, $36 at Mullein & Sparrow
Photo:
Mullein and Sparrow
Olivine Atelier
This independently owned perfume line is powered by more than 20 years of fragrance experience from its owner.
Try: Amongst the Waves Perfume Oil, $48 at Olivine Atelier
Photo:
Olivine Atelier
Persephenie
The cruelty-free and botanical brand sources raw ingredients from around the world for all of its products.
Try: Healing Salve, $94 at Persephenie
Photo:
Persephenie
RAAW by Trice
The formulations in this organic line are all-natural, but the packaging screams decadence and luxury.
Try: Blue Beauty Drops, $85 at RAAW by Trice
Photo:
RAAW by Trice
SaltyGirl Beauty
If your skin doesn't respond well to mainstream makeup brands, this line is made with only the best organic, nourishing ingredients.
Try: Foundation, $42 at SaltyGirl Beauty
Photo:
SaltyGirl Beauty
Stark Skincare
This Canadian handmade brand is the first-ever web-only skin-care company. That means there are no outside retailers, fancy marketing campaigns, or investors.
Try: Sahara Dry Shampoo and Texturizer, $25, at Stark Skincare
Photo:
Stark Skincare
Stewart & Claire
Best described as lip balms for grown-ups, this niche brand is operated by a husband-and-wife duo who run their business out of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Try: Negroni Lip Balm, $8 at Stewart & Claire
Photo:
Stewart and Claire
Vered Botanicals
The creator of this botanicals brand is a master herbalist, aesthetician, and artisanal perfumer with decades of experience and an interest in holistic healing.
Try: Muscle Soothing Massage Oil, $74 at Vered Botanicals
Photo:
Vered Botanicals
Waxing Kara
Kara Brook is an artist-turned-beekeeper who channeled her love of bees and honey into an all-natural skin-care line.
Try: Clarity Mask, $15 at Waxing Kara
Photo:
Waxing Kara