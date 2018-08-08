StyleCaster
The 20 Best Toners, Broken Down by Skin Type

Rachel Krause
by
Best Skin Toner
Photo: ImaxTree.

Toner has come a long way from the three-step cleanse, tone, moisturize regimen. The old standby fell out of favor for a period of time, made obsolete by the widespread notion that it was both a) boring and b) an unnecessary extra step in any routine.

MORE: The 10 Best-Selling Skin Care Products on Amazon From 2017

But then it reinvented itself: Now, the best toner can be found masquerading as your favorite facial mist. Face mists are toning made easy, without the need to buy cotton balls in bulk. (Saving the planet and your skin, one spritz at a time.) So it goes without saying that toner has once again established itself as a step deserving of being in our daily routines—partly because it no longer has to be an annoying thing to do, and partly because toning formulas are much more exciting than they used to be.

Packed with the kind of skin-loving ingredients that reinforce the cleansers, serums and moisturizers you’re already loyal to, toners feel like something you want to use rather than something your nana swears by.

MORE: 6 Must-Have Beauty Products for Your Skin Care Routine

Of course, getting the most out of your new outlook on toning means that choosing the right formula for your personal skin woes is all but essential. Here, all the info you need to track down the best toner for oily skin, dry skin, skin so sensitive it erupts in hives if the wind blows the wrong way, and even skin that wants to take its anti-aging prowess to the next level. Game on.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Little Barn Apothecary Bamboo + Fresh Mint Clearing Facial Mist for Oily Skin
For Oily Skin

If you err on the shinier side, don't make the mistake of treating your skin's natural oil production like a roach that just won't die with drying alcohol-based astringents. Sure, they'll zap oiliness on contact, but that'll backfire as your skin produces more oil to compensate, resulting in worsened breakouts and enlarged pores. Instead, opt for gentle formulas that let your skin do its thing while clearing and soothing—the key here is balance.

Little Barn Apothecary Bamboo + Fresh Mint Clearing Facial Mist, $16; at Little Barn Apothecary

Photo: Little Barn Apothecary.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Heritage Store Blemish Treatment Toner for Oily Skin
For Oily Skin

Heritage Store Blemish Treatment Toner, $10.79; at Heritage Store

Photo: Heritage Store.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | belif Problem Solution Toner for Oily Skin
For Oily Skin

belif Problem Solution Toner, $28; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic for Oily Skin
For Oily Skin

REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, $35; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | AMOREPACIFIC Moisture Bound Skin Energy Hydration Delivery System for Dry Skin
For Dry Skin

If there's any skin type that benefits from toner the most, it's dry, dehydrated complexions that will take moisture any way they can get it. The right hydrating formula will make the skin more receptive to absorbing the products that come after it, so you'll get the most out of your serums and moisturizers too.

AMOREPACIFIC Moisture Bound Skin Energy Hydration Delivery System, $60; at AMOREPACIFIC

Photo: AMOREPACIFIC.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Indie Lee COQ-10 Toner for Dry Skin
For Dry Skin

Indie Lee COQ-10 Toner, $32; at Indie Lee

Photo: Indie Lee.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Context Hydrating Toner for Dry Skin
For Dry Skin

Context Hydrating Toner, $35; at Context

Photo: Context.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1 for Dry Skin
For Dry Skin

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1, $25.50; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner for Sensitive Skin
For Sensitive Skin

Provided you avoid alcohol, fragrance and harsh exfoliating ingredients, toning is great for sensitive skin overall. It'll leave it feeling clean and refreshed without the use of aggressive cleansers and will help counteract the irritation that can occur after washing your face with water. Look for all things soothing, nourishing and balancing to keep sensitive complexions happy.

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner, $10.95; at Thayers

Photo: Thayers.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment
For Sensitive Skin

Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment, $39; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Simple Soothing Facial Toner for Sensitive Skin
For Sensitive Skin

Simple Soothing Facial Toner, $5.97; at Walmart

Photo: Walmart.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Fresh Rose Floral Toner for Sensitive Skin
For Sensitive Skin

Fresh Rose Floral Toner, $40; at Fresh

Photo: Fresh.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Grown Alchemist Desert Lime & Amino-Peptide Hydra-Mist for Anti-Aging
For Anti-Aging

Toners infused with the same stuff you'd look for in the rest of your skin care—vitamins, antioxidants, peptides and gentle exfoliants—are a huge boon to an anti-aging routine, since they provide an extra layer of defense in between your cleanser and your moisturizers. Plus, anything that comes in face mist form means you can keep your age-fighting strategy on the up and up throughout the day.

Grown Alchemist Desert Lime & Amino-Peptide Hydra-Mist, $30; at Grown Alchemist

Photo: Grown Alchemist.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | La Prairie Age Management Balancer for Anti-Aging
For Anti-Aging

La Prairie Age Management Balancer, $110; at La Prairie

Photo: La Prairie.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Bottega Organica Ageless Lavender Face Mist for Anti-Aging
For Anti-Aging

Bottega Organica Ageless Lavender Face Mist, $48; at Bottega Organica

Photo: Bottega Organica.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser for Anti-Aging
For Anti-Aging

Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser, $36; at Youth to the People

Photo: Youth to the People.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | First Aid Beauty Vitamin Hydrating Mist for Normal Skin
For Normal Skin

What constitutes normal is totally subjective, but if your complexion is without a specific pain point, it is your God-given right to follow your heart to the formulas you enjoy the most. Aromatherapeutic botanical oils and extracts, vitamins, nourishing oils, antioxidants that protect against environmental aggressors—go for it however you please.

First Aid Beauty Vitamin Hydrating Mist, $8; at First Aid Beauty

Photo: First Aid Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Aster & Bay Rosewater Mist for Normal Skin
For Normal Skin

Aster & Bay Rosewater Mist, $30; at Aster & Bay

Photo: Aster & Bay.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Decléor Aroma Cleanse Essential Tonifying Lotion
For Normal Skin

Decléor Aroma Cleanse Essential Tonifying Lotion, $19.49; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | Best Toner for Your Skin Type | Lancôme Tonique Confort for Normal Skin
For Normal Skin

Lancôme Tonique Confort, $46; at Lancôme

Photo: Lancôme.

