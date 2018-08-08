The 20 Best Toners, Broken Down by Skin Type

Toner has come a long way from the three-step cleanse, tone, moisturize regimen. The old standby fell out of favor for a period of time, made obsolete by the widespread notion that it was both a) boring and b) an unnecessary extra step in any routine.

But then it reinvented itself: Now, the best toner can be found masquerading as your favorite facial mist. Face mists are toning made easy, without the need to buy cotton balls in bulk. (Saving the planet and your skin, one spritz at a time.) So it goes without saying that toner has once again established itself as a step deserving of being in our daily routines—partly because it no longer has to be an annoying thing to do, and partly because toning formulas are much more exciting than they used to be.

Packed with the kind of skin-loving ingredients that reinforce the cleansers, serums and moisturizers you’re already loyal to, toners feel like something you want to use rather than something your nana swears by.

Of course, getting the most out of your new outlook on toning means that choosing the right formula for your personal skin woes is all but essential. Here, all the info you need to track down the best toner for oily skin, dry skin, skin so sensitive it erupts in hives if the wind blows the wrong way, and even skin that wants to take its anti-aging prowess to the next level. Game on.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.