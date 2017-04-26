StyleCaster
15 Best Skin Serums to Try For a Clear, Even-Toned Complexion

15 Best Skin Serums to Try For a Clear, Even-Toned Complexion

Just like making your own fresh fruit smoothie from scratch, using a serum can seem like nothing but an expensive time-suck in your morning routine. But that one additional step can be the key to hydrated, bright, even-toned skin. And who doesn’t want to be glowing?

Still, figuring out which serum is right for you isn’t always easy. Here’s a quick breakdown: If you want more hydrated, dewy skin, you’ll want to look for a formula with hyaluronic acid, a water-binding molecule that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture.

If bright, even-toned skin is what you’re after, vitamin C (a.k.a. L-ascorbic acid) is your new best friend: The antioxidant is any derm’s gold-standard for lightening acne marks and sun spots, as well as lending skin a lit-from-within glow. If you’re looking for a powerful anti-ager, look for a serum with peptides or retinol, and save those for nighttime since they can break down in the sun.

We culled 15 of our favorite, most potent formulas that promise to bring you closer to bright, even-toned, dewy skin—no matter your budget. The best skin serums to add to your skin-care routine, ahead.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, $165; at Bluemercury

 

Photo: SkinCeuticals

Nip + Fab Dragon’s Blood Hyaluronic Acid Shot, $24.95; at Nip + Fab

 

Photo: Nip + Fab

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum, $78; at Dr. Dennis Gross

Photo: Dr. Dennis Gross

Elemis Hydra-Boost Serum, $72; at DermStore

Photo: Elemis

Pixi By Petra Overnight Glow Serum, $24; at Target

 

Photo: Pixi

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum, $72; at Ole Henriksen

 

Photo: Ole Henriksen

Estee Lauder Perfectionist [CP+R] Wrinkle Lifting/Firming Serum, $68; at Estee Lauder 

 

Photo: Estee Lauder

e.l.f. Hydrating Serum, $12; at e.l.f

 

Photo: e.l.f.

Youth To The People Age Prevention Superfood Serum, $62; at Sephora

 

Photo: Youth To The People

A Complete Youth Preserve Serum, $54; at A Complete

 

Photo: A Complete

Jurlique Herbal Recovery Advanced Serum, $56; at Sephora

 

Photo: Jurlique

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum, $90; at Sephora

Photo: Drunk Elephant

Perricone MD H2 Elemental Energy Hydrating Booster Serum, $100; at Sephora

 

Photo: Perricone MD

Vichy Liftactiv Serum 10 Supreme, $45; at Ulta

 

Photo: Vichy

