Meet Skin Boosters: A New Customizable Product That Fixes Literally Every Skin Issue

Trying a new skin-care routine can be weirdly nerve-wracking, especially if you’re acne-prone, ultra-sensitive, or just straight-up indecisive. Sure, that new, cult-favorite moisturizer or anti-aging serum sounds cool in theory, but what if it breaks you out, or irritates the hell out of your skin, or if it’s just not as good as your current lineup of products, and ends up being a waste of money? Skin care is essentially just a big ol’ game of risk, leaving you to cling to your old favorites while missing out on new, awesome formulations. That is, until skin boosters entered the scene.

Skin boosters are a new wave of customized skin-care ingredients that let you target specific skin concerns on a day-to-day basis, so you don’t need to spend a ton of money on new, possibly ineffective products. Just like the tequila to your margarita, or the double shot to your espresso latte, these concentrated drops of skin-loving nutrients make anything you add them to way, way more effective.

So if you’re already in love with your daily moisturizer (or night cream, or serum, or oil, or even foundation), but wish it had, say, some acne-fighting ingredients around your period, or better pollution-blockers during the summer, or a bit of fine line-plumping action after a stressful week, you can just mix in a few booster drops with a dollop of product and immediately have a customized formula. Yes, fourth-grade arts and crafts have officially come for your skin-care routines. So to get you started on your new concoctions, we’ve rounded up the very best, most-effective skin boosters to try, uh, right this very minute. Click through to see them all, and never fear the new-product game ever again.