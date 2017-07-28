StyleCaster
7 Best Shampoos That Actually Smooth Frizzy, Curly Hair

7 Best Shampoos That Actually Smooth Frizzy, Curly Hair

by
7 Best Shampoos That Actually Smooth Frizzy, Curly Hair
Close your eyes and try to remember a time when your freshly washed curls dried into frizz-free perfection. Drawing a blank? Yup, us too, and after resisting way too-many urges to rip every strand of hair out of heads, we’re ready for some real solutions. If we had a nickel for every time we’ve heard that curly hair needs moisture, we could buy a small yacht and sail to a land where frizz doesn’t exist (though, the ocean mist will probably make our hair frizzy). With summer’s intense humidity and harsh, moisture-stripping products, our heads have slowly become a magnet for unruly flyaways.

And with an insane number of shampoos (all claiming to combat frizz) on the market right now, it’s difficult to find the formulas that leave you with touchable, bouncy curls—instead of a poofy nightmare. And lest we leave you to test and try every formula yourself, we combed through every single curly-hair-friendly shampoo to find the seven best products that truly keep frizz at bay: These shampoos contain ingredients like smoothing coconut oil and protective argan oil among others for insanely moisturized curls. Shop all seven below, and prepare for the feather-soft curls you’ve only dreamed of.  

Best Shampoos for Frizzy, Curly Hair—Aquage SeaExtend Silkening Shampoo
Aquage SeaExtend Silkening Shampoo

Aquage SeaExtend Silkening Shampoo, $54; at Ulta

Best Shampoos for Frizzy, Curly Hair—L'Oréal EverCurl Hydracharge Shampoo
L’Oréal EverCurl HydraCharge Shampoo

L’Oréal EverCurl HydraCharge Shampoo, $7.99; at L'Oreal

Best Shampoos for Frizzy, Curly Hair—Maui Moisture Heal + Hydrate Shea Butter Shampoo
Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo, $6.97; at Walmart

Best Shampoos for Frizzy, Curly Hair—OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo
OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo

OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo, $5.79; at Target

Best Shampoos for Frizzy, Curly Hair—Ouai Curl Shampoo
Ouai Curl Shampoo

Ouai Curl Shampoo, $26; at Sephora

Best Shampoos for Frizzy, Curly Hair—Ouidad Superfruit Renewal Clarifying Shampoo
Ouidad Superfruit Renewal Clarifying Shampoo

Ouidad Superfruit Renewal Clarifying Shampoo, $26; at Ouidad

Best Shampoos for Frizzy, Curly Hair—Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo
Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo, $9.99; at Target

Best Shampoos for Frizzy, Curly Hair
