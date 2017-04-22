9 of the Best Self-Tanners that Will Give You a Pretty Glow

Things that are orange: Oompa Loompas, pumpkin spice lattes, and pretty much anyone who’s ever used the wrong self-tanner. There’s nothing quite like the panic that sets in when those awful streaks appear all over your body and you realize your palms are stained a shade very similar to Donald Trump’s face. But as intimidating as self-tanners can seem, they’re still a thousand times better than laying in the sun (or in a tanning bed), racking up sun spots, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, or, you know, skin cancer. Hey, don’t roll your eyes—one out of five Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetime, which are odds that we hate.

So instead, we’d like to introduce you to some of our favorite self tanners that are so easy to use, they’re practically dummy-proof, including gradual, buildable lotions, lightweight—yet surprisingly hydrating—face and body mousses, tanner-spiked argan oils that moisturize while you glow, and fast-acting lotions that set in just ten minutes. So next time you’re thinking about stepping outside without SPF in hopes of getting bronzed, do yourself a favor and grab one of these self-tanners, instead.