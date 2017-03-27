The 13 Prettiest Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palettes for Spring

Alright, we’re calling it: The rose-gold makeup trend is one of the prettiest things to happen to our faces in, um, forever. We’re more than OK with the fact that this shade has completely taken over the world (our world, at least) in the form of pinkish-blonde hair dye, glimmering peach highlighters, and, our personal favorite, eyeshadow palettes. Because seriously, what’s better than a brand-spankin’-new eyeshadow palette filled with square after square of shimmery pink and gold-flecked shades, mixed with warm taupes and matte plum shadows? The answer is nothing.
But whether you agree or disagree, we’re still forcing a brand-new, perfectly pretty, rose-gold eyeshadow palette onto your life right now. Because this trend isn’t going anywhere, and we like you too much to let you keep using your blah browns and tans for another season. So swipe on the sheerest of light-pink shades, or blend on every stinkin’ color in the palette for the boldest, most dramatic rose-gold look. And to help you find your new BFF, we’ve rounded up our favorite 13 palettes to give you 13 new excuses to add more rose gold to your collection this spring. Because (as we’ve already excessively drilled into your mind) we seriously can’t get enough.
Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette
Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Natural, $16; at Flower Beauty
Photo:
Flower Beauty
Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette
Lorac Unzipped Eyeshadow Palette, $42; at Lorac
Photo:
Lorac
E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette
E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette, $10; at E.l.f.
Photo:
E.l.f.
BH Cosmetics 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette
BH Cosmetics 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Rose, $11.99; at BH Cosmetics
Photo:
BH Cosmetics
Huda Beauty Textured Shadows Palette
Huda Beauty Textured Shadows Palette Rose Gold Edition, $65; at Huda Beauty
Photo:
Huda Beauty
Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palette
Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palette in Softlight, $29; at Smashbox
Photo:
Smashbox
MAC Eyeshadow X 9
MAC Eyeshadow X 9 in Dusky Rose Times Nine, $32; at MAC
Photo:
MAC
Tom Ford Eye Quad
Tom Ford Eye Quad in Disco Dust, $82; at Tom Ford
Photo:
Tom Ford
Stila Shadow Palette
Stila Eyes Are The Window Shadow Palette in Soul, $49; at Stila
Photo:
Stila
Too Faced Boudoir Eyes Shadow Palette
Too Faced Boudoir Eyes Soft and Sexy Shadow Collection, $36; at Too Faced
Photo:
Too Faced
Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette, $54; at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay
Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $11.99; at Maybelline
Photo:
Maybelline
Catrice Cosmetics Absolute Rose Eyeshadow Palette
Catrice Cosmetics Absolute Rose Eyeshadow Palette in Frankie Rose to Hollywood, $6.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Catrice Cosmetics