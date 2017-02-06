StyleCaster
The Best Red Lipstick, According to the Internet

Photo: Imaxtree

Now that we’re on the tail end of the I-woke-up-like-this beauty trend, the classic red lip is poised to make a huge comeback. But considering how quickly it can upgrade your look, it’s a wonder it went anywhere to begin with. Still, not all red lipsticks are created equal: Some are too chalky, or too dry, or worse—can’t make it through breakfast without smudging off. One thing to keep in mind: your undertones. Warm tones look great with an orange-red lipstick, and a bright cherry red will complement cooler tones, but if you find one that breaks the rule, you do you.

MORE: The Most-Pinned Red Lipstick of All Time Is Exactly What You’d Guess

But instead of us telling you which ones we swear by (you can find those here), we took to the experts: the internet. After researching on Reddit, makeup forums, and retail reviews alike, we found the ultimate list of the best red lipsticks—both matte and satin, drugstore and luxury, in stick, stain, or pencil-form—on the market. Ahead, 15 of ’em  to scoop up now.

MORE: The Best Nude Lipsticks for Your Skin Tone

 

 

Rimmel by Kate In My Little Black Dress
Rimmel by Kate in My Little Black Dress, $4.19; at Target

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick In Beso
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso, $24; at Sephora

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Sheer In F Bomb
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Sheer in F Bomb, $17; at Ulta

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick In Nahz Fur Atoo
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Nahz Fur Atoo, $20; at Sephora

 

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick In Wine with Everything Crème
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Wine with Everything Crème, $8.49; at Ulta

 

Bite High Pigment Pencil In Pomegranate
Bite High Pigment Pencil in Pomegranate; $24; at Sephora

Context Lipstick In Cherry Pie
Context Lipstick in Cherry Pie, $20; at The Stell

e.l.f. Matte Lip Color In Rowdy Rouge
e.l.f. Matte Lip Color in Rowdy Rouge, $3; at e.l.f.

 

Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick In Classic, True Red
Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Classic, True Red, $28; at Sephora

Kosas Cosmetics In Electra
Kosas Cosmetics Lipstick in Electra, $24; at Shen Beauty 

M.A.C. Lipstick In Ruby Woo
M.A.C. Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17; at M.A.C

 

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil In Cruella
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella, $27; at Ulta

 

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream In Monte Carlo
NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Monte Carlo, $6; at NYX

Colourpop Ultra Matte Lip In Avenue In Avenue
Colourpop Ultra Matte Lip in Avenue, $6; at Colourpop

Sephora Collection Cream Lipstain In Always Red
Sephora Collection Cream Lipstain in Always Red, $14; at Sephora

