The Best Red Lipstick, According to the Internet

Now that we’re on the tail end of the I-woke-up-like-this beauty trend, the classic red lip is poised to make a huge comeback. But considering how quickly it can upgrade your look, it’s a wonder it went anywhere to begin with. Still, not all red lipsticks are created equal: Some are too chalky, or too dry, or worse—can’t make it through breakfast without smudging off. One thing to keep in mind: your undertones. Warm tones look great with an orange-red lipstick, and a bright cherry red will complement cooler tones, but if you find one that breaks the rule, you do you.

But instead of us telling you which ones we swear by (you can find those here), we took to the experts: the internet. After researching on Reddit, makeup forums, and retail reviews alike, we found the ultimate list of the best red lipsticks—both matte and satin, drugstore and luxury, in stick, stain, or pencil-form—on the market. Ahead, 15 of ’em to scoop up now.