The Best Red Carpet Beauty Moments of 2017

With just a week left in 2017, we can’t think of a better way to wrap up the year than by reminiscing on the beauty moments that made headlines. Whether it was Rihanna‘s blush highlight at the Commes des Garcon-themed Met Gala or Cardi B.‘s tousled bob at the MTV Video Music Awards, our favorite famous ladies spared no expense while showing out on the red carpet.
We often look to them for the trends that we should be trying at home and if this year’s head-turning moments were any indication, we’ve got a lot to take on when 2018 officially arrives. Ahead, the red carpet hair and makeup looks we’ve been swooning over since January.
Andra Day attends the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ariel Winter attends the 2017 Screen Actor's Guild Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Beyoncé attends the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Danielle Brooks attends the 2017 Screen Actor's Guild Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Demi Lovato attends the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kerry Washington attends the Screen Actor's Guild Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Laverne Cox attends the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ruby Rose attends the 2017 People's Choice Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sophia Bush attends the Screen Actor's Guild Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sophie Turner attends the 2017 Screen Actor's Guild Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson attends the 2017 Academy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 Screen Actor's Guild Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Janelle Monae attends the 2017 Academy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cara Delevingne attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chloe and Halle attend the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bella Hadid attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Solange attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ruth Negga attends the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rita Ora attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rihanna attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Mandy Moore attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Rose Depp attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Collins attends the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Aldridge attends the 2017 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Keke Palmer attends the 2017 MuchMusic Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kehlani attends the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emma Stone attends the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Drew Barrymore attends the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Demi Lovato attends the MTV European Video Music Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cardi B. attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson-Ross attends the American Music Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2017 American Music Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2017 People's Choice Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attends the 2017 Harper ICONS Party.
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomie Harris attends the 'Miu Miu' fashion show.
Photo:
Getty Images