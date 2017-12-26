The Best Red Carpet Beauty Moments of 2017

With just a week left in 2017, we can’t think of a better way to wrap up the year than by reminiscing on the beauty moments that made headlines. Whether it was Rihanna‘s blush highlight at the Commes des Garcon-themed Met Gala or Cardi B.‘s tousled bob at the MTV Video Music Awards, our favorite famous ladies spared no expense while showing out on the red carpet.

We often look to them for the trends that we should be trying at home and if this year’s head-turning moments were any indication, we’ve got a lot to take on when 2018 officially arrives. Ahead, the red carpet hair and makeup looks we’ve been swooning over since January.