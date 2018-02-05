15 New Red and Pink Lipsticks to Try This Valentine’s Day

There are a handful of ways to commemorate Valentine’s Day, but for makeup lovers, it’s merely an excuse to stock up on red and pink lipsticks. Both hues are the hallmark colors of this holiday, but let’s be honest: we’re rocking these colors year-round, with or without a bae.

For the past couple of months, we’ve been lusting after Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint, but 2018 has already gifted us with more new formulas to rock in our inevitable duck face selfies. So without further ado, please feast your eyes on the newest red, pink and red-pink (yea, that’s definitely a color) lippies, available at both affordable and not-so-affordable prices. You have to try at least one.