A Definitive Ranking of the Best Purple Shampoos and Conditioners

I’ve been blonde to some degree for the entirety of my 28 years of life, but started bleaching my hair three years ago. And as a double-processed blonde, I’ve dabbled in some science for the sake of maintaining the integrity, health, and color of my hair. Through my studies (read: asking our beauty editor, Chloe), I’ve learned that not only do I have to eschew regular shampoos because of the way they could dull my color, but I also had to worry about things like sulfates, tonality, UV protection, breakage, and most of all, how to maintain a color that simply never seemed white enough for me. That’s when I started experimenting with purple shampoos and conditioners, and now I can confidently say I have tried just about every single one ever invented. (Thankfully, I didn’t encounter any chemical explosions during the process.)

“Violet tones neutralize or remove orange and yellow, or as you call brassy tones, that may develop with time in color-treated blonde hair,” says Joseph Cincotta, a cosmetic chemist, who warns that these dyes might cause a temporary blue hue on extra-porous hair. “Typically, water-soluble dyes that are used in shampoos will last until your [next] shampoo. Conditioners and toners may also contain temporary dyes that could last three shampoos.”

Ahead, my ranking and reviews of five of the best purple shampoos and conditioners on the market.