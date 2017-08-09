The Absolute Best Products for Every Hair Type

Guess what? Regardless of what that Pantene commercial engraved into your brain, there isn’t a one-product-fits all when it comes to hair care. But this isn’t exactly groundbreaking knowledge, because as anyone with a head of hair knows firsthand, the products that work for, say, your roommate’s pin-straight lob probably leaves your choppy layers with uncontrollable flyaways and frizz. The bottom line: Every hair type deserves its own, miracle-working product.
So, we’ve made it our mission to find the absolute best formulas for each and every texture. And after sifting through the massive amount of serums, sprays, and cleansers that have hit the market lately, we’re pretty damn confident we’ve found your new go-to. Including a lightweight smoothing spray from Ouai that keeps frizz in line and a color-safe conditioner from Sachajuan, we curated 18 products that will leave you with a perfect hair day. Shop our picks, below.
If you have frizzy, unruly hair...
Ouai Smooth Spray, $26; at Ouai
Photo:
Ouai
L'Oréal Paris Hair Expert Smooth Intense Polishing Shampoo, $4.99; at L'Oréal Paris
Photo:
L'Oréal Paris
Photo:
Prorituals
If you have curly hair...
DevaCurl Buildup Buster Cleansing Serum, $28; at DevaCurl
Photo:
DevaCurl
R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Creme, $27; at RandCo.com
Photo:
R+Co
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, $10; at Ouidad
Photo:
Ouidad
If you have straight hair...
It's a 10 Miracle Hair Mask, $28.99; at Target
Photo:
It's a 10
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler, $24; at Living Proof
Photo:
Living Proof
SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Shampoo, $10.99; at Ulta
Photo:
SheaMoisture
If you have color-treated or damaged hair...
Pureology Clean Volume Shampoo, $28; at Pureology
Photo:
Pureology
Sachajuan Moisturizing Conditioner, $29; at Sephora
Photo:
Sachajuan
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/Protecting Primer, $28; at Bumble and Bumble
Photo:
Bumble and Bumble
If you have fine hair...
Photo:
Morocaanoil
Nexxus Diametress Volume Shampoo For Fine & Flat Hair, $12.99; at Nexxus
Photo:
Nexxus
Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler, $42; at Oribe
Photo:
Oribe
If you have thick hair...
IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Bomb, $29; at IGK
Photo:
IGK
Phyto Phytojoba Shampoo, $24; at Phyto
Photo:
Phyto
Verb Hydrating Mask, $14; at Verb
Photo:
Verb