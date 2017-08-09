The Absolute Best Products for Every Hair Type

Guess what? Regardless of what that Pantene commercial engraved into your brain, there isn’t a one-product-fits all when it comes to hair care. But this isn’t exactly groundbreaking knowledge, because as anyone with a head of hair knows firsthand, the products that work for, say, your roommate’s pin-straight lob probably leaves your choppy layers with uncontrollable flyaways and frizz. The bottom line: Every hair type deserves its own, miracle-working product.

So, we’ve made it our mission to find the absolute best formulas for each and every texture. And after sifting through the massive amount of serums, sprays, and cleansers that have hit the market lately, we’re pretty damn confident we’ve found your new go-to. Including a lightweight smoothing spray from Ouai that keeps frizz in line and a color-safe conditioner from Sachajuan, we curated 18 products that will leave you with a perfect hair day. Shop our picks, below.